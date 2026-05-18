Bricks & Minifigs® Launches Exclusive Customizable MOC Wall Clock and Nationwide Contest with Santoki, Distributor of LEGO®-Licensed Products

OREM, UTAH and AUBURN HILLS, MI— MAY 18, 2026 — Bricks & Minifigs®, an authorized LEGO® reseller specializing in buying, trading, and selling LEGO products and Santoki, US distributor of LEGO licensed LED lights, stationery and clocks, today announced a new national partnership celebrating the creativity of the LEGO MOC Wall Clock. The launch features a nationwide in-store building contest designed to create an in-store creative activity across all ages. The contest will run across more than 240 Bricks & Minifigs franchise locations in the U.S. from May 15 to July 14, 2026, to give communities across the country the opportunity to participate. The customizable MOC Wall Clock will be available for purchase in Bricks & Minifigs and LEGO Store locations during the promotional period.

“As Bricks & Minifigs continues to expand nationally and deepen our direct relationship with LEGO, we are thrilled to bring fun collaborations with Santoki and other official partners directly to consumers in our stores,” said Ammon McNeff, CEO of Bricks & Minifigs. “We love seeing local communities come together in our stores to participate in events, and this contest creates an exciting opportunity for customers to showcase their creativity while enjoying a family-friendly experience.”

How the contest will work:

Participants are invited to visit a Bricks & Minifigs store location to design a custom clock, photograph their completed creation, and submit their entry by scanning the provided QR code. Additionally, participants are encouraged to share their creations through social media using the #SantokiMOCClock.

The contest is open to builders of all ages; however, entries created by minors must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian. Entries will be reviewed by a team of judges evaluating the designs on creativity, functionality, and overall LEGO clock content to reach a decision for the top 10 finalists. Those selected will advance to a public voting round hosted on Santoki’s social media, allowing the LEGO community to help determine the winners. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S. residents (50 states + DC). Ends July 14, 2026. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Santoki. See Official Rules at https://santoki.com/pages/ clockcontestrules

Grand Prize:

The Grand Prize winner will receive a $550 Bricks & Minifigs gift card. Additional prizes will be awarded to top placements and finalists, with total prize value exceeding $1,000, along with swag and promotional items.

This clock marks the first release in Santoki’s newest product line, LEGO Time by IQHK™, with additional clocks expected to roll out in the future.

“Our partnership with Bricks & Minifigs was a natural fit for this launch,” said Beth Muehlenkamp, VP of Product & Marketing at Santoki. “Bricks & Minifigs is widely known for its bins of bulk bricks, which create the perfect opportunity for customers to personalize a MOC clock that is entirely unique to their vision. The MOC Wall Clock is where creative expression meets timekeeping as fans can create again and again for the theme that best fits their room or mood. This is the first-ever national contest we have done, and we are excited to see the unmatched creativity of Bricks & Minifigs customers come to life.”