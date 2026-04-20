India Autism Center Advocates for Inclusive Residential Care Models at 1st National ALFOC Conclave

Mumbai, Apr 20: India Autism Center (IAC), a leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and related developmental conditions, participated in the first National Assisted Living Facility Organisations Consortium (ALFOC) Conclave, a day-long seminar focused on advancing dialogue around assisted living for individuals with special needs. Currently developing Samaavesh, Indias largest lifelong residential care ecosystem for neurodiverse individuals, IACs participation reflected its strong commitment to building a more inclusive, informed, and supportive community framework.

The conclave convened prominent voices from across the assisted living ecosystem, including Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan (Director and CEO, India Autism Center), alongside Ms. Neena Wagh (Founder Director – ALFOC), Ms. Mugdha Kalra (Journalist & PhD Scholar – Assisted Living), Ms. Seema Chadha (Muskaan PAEPID), Ms. Sangeeta Jain (Founder & CEO – Ekya Assisted Living), Col. Updesh (PACT Assisted Living), Ms. Kavita Beniwal (Samarth Assisted Living), and Mr. Jitendra PS Solanki (RIA, Estate Planner & Special Needs Planner), among other key stakeholders shaping the assisted living landscape.

Bringing together experts, practitioners, and families, the conclave served as a collaborative platform to deliberate on the future of residential care in India. As part of the discussions, Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Director and CEO – India Autism Center (IAC), led a session introducing IACs upcoming residential initiative, Samaavesh, in Kolkata. In his address, he shared,

“India is at a critical juncture when it comes to planning lifelong care for individuals with autism and other developmental conditions. As life expectancy increases, the urgency to build robust, future-ready residential ecosystems becomes even more pronounced. Assisted living must be designed to ensure dignity, independence, and continuity of care across every life stage. Through Samaavesh, we aim to create a holistic and sustainable model that empowers individuals while providing families with long-term assurance and support.”

A key highlight was the panel discussion moderated by Ms. Mugdha Kalra, which brought together sector leaders to share practical insights into the operational and emotional aspects of assisted living.