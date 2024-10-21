Savage Freedoms Takes Action to Restore Clean Water Supply Post-hurricane Helene

Savage Freedoms, led by local business owner and leadership expert Adam Smith, a former Green Beret, is dedicated to uplifting the Western North Carolina community in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which tragically claimed over 250 lives.

Once Smith’s family was confirmed safe, efforts turned to checking on neighbors, delivering supplies, and evacuating as many of the hundreds of individuals in one of the largest civilian air rescues in American history, the Savage Freedoms Relief Operations was established. They have transformed Harley-Davidson of Asheville in Swannanoa, NC into their operations center and storage facility for supplies.

With support from generous individuals and remarkable nonprofits, they are sustaining recovery operations across the region through what has been dubbed the “redneck air force.” This initiative is reaching people via air, road, and even backpacking supplies to those completely cut off from transportation. Since the 28th, hundreds of thousands of pounds of supplies have been collected and delivered to those in urgent need. The team has also welcomed additional veterans, pilots, and volunteers, with over 150 some days and more than 740 participating over the first three weeks.

The organization’s immediate focus is on addressing the critical need for clean water. Up to 100,000 residents in Western North Carolina remain without running water since Hurricane Helene. Due to turbidity in the reservoirs, current water treatment methods are ineffective, forcing both urban and rural residents to boil their water to eliminate harmful pathogens and prevent illness. To reopen, schools in Buncombe County must install their own well water systems and provide porta potties and handwashing stations.

With bottled water being a poor long term solution, Savage Freedoms Relief Operations is advocating for sustainable water solutions as FEMA support is set to expire. In the interim, they are grateful for generous donations, including 1,450 tap filters and 210 bladder filters from Sawyer, as well as 200 UV filters from Water Mission, to establish remote water filtration systems.

The team is collaborating with daycares, mental health facilities, nursing homes, and assisted living centers to develop long-term water solutions. In partnership with the Love & Life Foundation, Medic Corps, and SpaceX, they are committed to ensuring safe drinking water for the community, especially as winter temperatures approach.