Numeros Motors Co-Powers The Walkathon 2026, Driving Community Action for Education Access in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 11: Bengaluru came together in large numbers on Sunday morning for ‘The Walkathon 2026’, a community initiative dedicated to health, fitness, and literacy. Hosted by 93.5 Red FM in association with o9 Solutions and co-powered by Numeros Motors, the event saw students, corporates, fitness enthusiasts, and families walking to support quality education through AI-powered learning tools.

The event took place on Sunday, 10 May 2026, at St. Joseph’s Indian Institution Grounds, Bengaluru, with as many as 3,500 participants from across the city. Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal graced the occasion as Chief Guest, inspiring participants and amplifying the message of collective action and social responsibility.

As a co-powering partner, Numeros Motors led the Walkathon with its electric two-wheelers, Numeros n-First and Numeros Diplos, highlighting the brand’s focus on smart, durable, and purpose-driven mobility solutions.

“At Numeros Motors, we strongly believe that brands have a responsibility to contribute meaningfully beyond business. The walkathon demonstrates how community participation can translate into tangible social impact. We are proud to support an event that unites people for a purpose greater than themselves while promoting sustainable mobility,” said a spokesperson from the Bengaluru-based EV company.

Through such collaborations, Numeros Motors continues to strengthen its commitment towards sustainability, responsible mobility, and initiatives that create lasting positive impact on the ground.