Myntra strengthens market access for emerging fashion and lifestyle brands from Kolkata and the eastern region

Kolkata, May 11: Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations, is enabling wider market access for emerging fashion and lifestyle brands from Kolkata and the eastern region. As part of this effort, Myntra will host a dedicated seller onboarding and enablement event in Kolkata on 15 May 2026 at Southern Plaza Hotel, near Gariahat market & The Park Hotel, Park Street, Kolkata.

The curated on-ground support initiative includes guided sessions that will help emerging brands make their e-commerce foray seamless and journey structured. Attending brands will gain first-hand insights into Myntra’s end-to-end marketplace ecosystem, including onboarding, cataloguing, advertising, and operational support.

Eastern India stands as a powerhouse of fashion innovation, blending contemporary design and a deep-rooted textile heritage. The platform’s portfolio highlights the versatility of the region’s fashion sector, featuring a mix of lehenga cholis from Ankeeta Enterprise, ethnic dresses from Reetz Fashion, kurtis from Fuljan, handloom saarees across categories such as Taant, Bishnupuri silk and Dhakai Jamdani sarees from brands such as Adi Akshoy & Co., Balaram Saha, 8Poure, Saha Textile and Mondal Saree Centre. Myntra is deepening its support for the vibrant seller ecosystem that is already taking Eastern Indian fashion to a national stage.

The onboarding event is an extension of Myntra’s broader seller engagement efforts, including initiatives such as Seller Growth Connect in Surat and Delhi.

Sellers from across the eastern region can register in advance via links available on Myntra’s LinkedIn handle or simply by visiting the booths at the venue.