TVS Orbiter Unveils Campaign Celebrating The Spirit Of India’s New-Age Urban Hustlers

Chandigarh, May 11: TVS Orbiter, the newest electric scooter from TVS Motor, has unveiled its new campaign, capturing the spirit of India’s new–age urban generation that is always moving, always hustling, and always finding ways to do more.

Built around the brand thought “Always On The Move With You,”, the campaign introduces TVS Orbiter as a smart, stylish, and practical electric scooter designed for individuals who live life on the move. Whether it’s early morning workouts, college runs, office commutes, side hustles, or late-night catch-ups, TVS Orbiter seamlessly becomes a part of their everyday journey.

Adding to the film’s youthful energy is the playful integration of the iconic Bollywood track ‘Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala’, bringing alive the spontaneity, movement, and free-spirited rhythm that defines today’s urban lifestyles.

Speaking about the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, VP – Marketing, EV Business, TVS Motor Company said: “Today’s urban youth are constantly balancing work, passion, fitness, friendships, and personal aspirations. They seek mobility solutions that not only keep pace with their lifestyle but also reflect their progressive mindset. TVS Orbiter has been designed keeping these consumers at the centre, offering practicality, comfort, design, and smart technology in one compelling package. Through this campaign, we wanted to create a relatable and emotionally engaging story that reflects the everyday hustle of India’s new generation.”

A Story Rooted in Urban India’s Everyday Hustle

Set against the energy of India’s bustling cities, the campaign film follows the life of young urban riders as they move through packed schedules, personal ambitions, and spontaneous plans. Through these relatable moments, TVS Orbiter emerges as a dependable partner that keeps pace with their lifestyle.

Conceptualised by Kinnect, the film reinforces TVS Orbiter’s thoughtful features including its large front alloy wheels, spacious 34L twin-helmet boot space, IDC range of 158 km, long flatform seat, straight-line footboard, and intelligent assist features like Cruise Control, Hill Hold, and Reverse Parking Assist. Connected safety features such as Crash Alerts, Fall Alerts, Anti-Theft, Geo-Fencing, and Time-Fencing further enhance peace of mind for everyday riders.