Shoestopper of the Year: Anaita Shroff Adajania Teams Up with Anaar for Luxe Footwear Collection

Mumbai, November 2024: The festive season just got a whole lot more glamorous! Get ready to up your style quotient as Anaar, the luxe footwear brand, joins forces with India’s ultimate fashion and styling icon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, in the collaboration of the year. In this, ‘Anaita x Anaar, the collaboration of the millennia, Anaita brings to Anaar her signature boldness and fearless charm, a true shoestopper that is here to turn heads, break rules and strut in style to the beats of one’s unapologetic self.

The Anaita x Anaar collection is the spark igniting a new fashion revolution. The electrifying capsule collection captures the spirit of the maximalist fashion movement, fusing Anaar’s commitment to crafting exquisite footwear with Anaita’s unparalleled eye for style and legendary aesthetic—giving birth to a collection that is as innovative as it is timeless. The renowned Indian fashion stylist and costume designer, has revolutionized Indian fashion with her innovative and trendsetting style. She has styled numerous Bollywood stars and prominent personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Ananya Panday, to name a few. Her influence extends beyond India, as she has left an indelible mark on international platforms by styling celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani for prestigious events like the Met Gala, showcasing Indian fashion on the global stage. Bringing the same expertise to Anaar, every design in Anaita x Anaar embraces the essence of personality-driven fashion, encouraging everyone to step into something truly transformative.

Talking about their collaboration Anaita Shroff Adajania says, “Working with Anaar to bring forth this collection was exciting. This collection is not for the faint-hearted. It’s about being bold and making a style statement. It celebrates the radiant side of embellishment—oversized diamantes, astral-inspired embroidery, and a touch of playful sophistication. My favourite is the Starlit Collection, where stars and planets shimmer against a deep navy canvas, adorned with silver, and gold beads, and delicate pearls. It tells a story of wonder and joy, reminding us that we are our own brightest stars! With Anaar’s stunning craftsmanship and my love for unapologetic glamour, this collection is all about stepping out, standing tall, and owning every moment.”

Each of the collection’s six themes delivers a curated lineup that brings drama, glamour, and undeniable personality to every step. Designed for those who want to live life in the spotlight, Anaita x Anaar introduces vibrant styles that are perfect for anyone ready to go big, go bold, and embrace a new era of style. From bejewelled boots to luxurious, edgy sneakers, there’s something for everyone. The “Shine On” collection features playful and vibrant pieces like the “Starry Nights” wedge sneakers and the “Eye Candy” wedge sandals. The “Item Girl” collection exudes confidence and allure, with the “Britney” boots and “IT Girl” platform shoes stealing the show. The “Starlit” collection is a celebration of glitz and glamour, with the “Glitterati” platform and “Moonwalk” sneakers taking centre stage.

For those who dare to be different, the “Disco Deewani” collection offers edgy and experimental designs, such as the “Sans Serif” peep-toe boots and the “Terrazzo” classic sneakers. The “Boho Bride” collection is a tribute to the timeless elegance of Indian weddings, with the “Sajna” wedge sneakers and “Heer Heer” platform shoes capturing the essence of bridal couture. Finally, the “Maharani Moves” collection is a celebration of celebrity style, with the “Nine One One” wedge sneakers and “Vintage Vanity” wedge sandals turning heads wherever you go.

“Aside from being one of Anaita’s biggest fans, her work has defined style through decades and has been transformational. Through her work, our homegrown talents have become global style icons and at a deeper level, her work defies all stereotypes, something which was the starting point for us also when we first launched Anaar. Anaar is all about having 100% fun in the moment and Anaita is all about unapologetic self-expression and being audacious through style, so the collaboration between Anaar and Anaita has been lovely. It’s been amazing working with her through this entire collection. Each piece in the Anaar x Anaita collection is designed to inspire confidence and celebrate individuality—it’s all about making bold choices and expressing your unique style.” says Tanushri Biyani, Founder of Anaar Footwear,

With each theme in the Anaita x Anaar collection, fans can expect a fusion of daring aesthetics and unmatched quality, made to inspire bold, unapologetic fashion statements. This collection invites you to explore new facets of your style, with shoes that capture the heart and celebrate individuality.