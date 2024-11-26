Ecole Ducasse to Open a New Culinary and Pastry School in Cairo, Egypt

India November 26th, 2024: École Ducasse, in collaboration with Reliance Egypt, is proud to announce a strategic partnership to bring the prestigious École Ducasse to Cairo. École Ducasse is a network of schools founded by the world’s most Michelin-starred Chef, Alain Ducasse, dedicated to training future generations of chefs in culinary and pastry arts. As part of the strategic expansion of École Ducasse throughout the world, this partnership will result in the establishment of a new campus under the name of Ecole Ducasse Cairo Studio by end of 2025. This new facility will provide an opportunity for aspiring chefs, culinary & pastry experts and enthusiasts in Egypt and across the region to learn the fundamentals of Alain Ducasse’s culinary savoir-faire and philosophy.

A Hub for Culinary Excellence in Egypt

The partnership represents a landmark move for the Egyptian gastronomic scene, which has seen an uptick in recent years in fine dining experiences and global interest. With an educational program that blends innovation and tradition, the Cairo Studio will deliver programs designed by École Ducasse-trained chefs and experts, ensuring that students gain hands-on experience in a state-of-the-art facility. The studio will offer a range of courses, from short cooking and pastry classes to intensive programs and masterclasses targeting both local and regional students who are passionate about mastering the art of cooking.

On the occasion, Alain Ducasse shared: “As a fond admirer of Mediterranean culture I look forward to initiating a fruitful dialogue between French and Egyptian cuisine. We are proud to contribute to the blossoming of talents and give Egyptian cuisine the place it deserves.”

Karine Hyon-Vintrou, Managing Director of École Ducasse, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: “We are incredibly excited to bring the École Ducasse experience to Egypt, a country with a rich and vibrant food culture. Our goal is to provide aspiring chefs and gastronomy professionals with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration they need to excel in the global gastronomical scene. The Cairo Studio will embody the spirit of excellence and innovation that Ecole Ducasse is known for, while also honoring the local traditions of Egypt.”

Moheb Kassabgui, Reliance Egypt Director declared: “We are very proud to be working with Chef Alain Ducasse and his team to bring world-class culinary training to Egypt. We look forward to seeing the future generation of chefs that this partnership will create and the positive impact this will have on Egypt’s culinary scene”.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Training Programs

Students enrolling at École Ducasse Cairo Studio will have access to cutting-edge facilities designed to meet the highest international standards. The school will feature multiple training kitchens, pastry labs, and demonstration rooms to provide a real-world learning environment. The facilities will also serve as venues for workshops and events, fostering creativity and collaboration among culinary enthusiasts and professionals.

The curriculum will emphasize not only the technical aspects of culinary and pastry arts but also creativity, entrepreneurship, and the development of individual style. With an experienced faculty comprising industry leaders, the school will ensure that its students are prepared to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving gastronomy scene.

Partnership with Local and International Industry Experts

To further enhance the learning experience, École Ducasse Cairo Studio will partner with top local and international chefs, food industry professionals, and businesses. These collaborations will offer students opportunities for internships, mentorships, and career placements both within Egypt and globally. Guest chefs will also be invited to conduct masterclasses, allowing students to learn from the best in the field.

Additionally, École Ducasse Cairo Studio will contribute to the local community by promoting Egyptian cuisine and culture through its programs. Integrating local ingredients, techniques, and traditions is part of the Ecole Ducasse philosophy, providing a unique learning approach merging international techniques with local flavors.