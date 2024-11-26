Pilani Realty Partners with Proptech Infra for upcoming Project in Andheri

Mumbai, 26th November 2024: Pilani Realty, a name synonymous with trust and innovation in the real estate sector, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Proptech Infra, a leading real estate advisory service, for its latest project in Andheri. This partnership combines Pilani Realty’s legacy of excellence with Proptech Infra’s strategic expertise to redefine urban living.

Pilani Realty, part of the esteemed Pilani Group, has a heritage of delivering high-quality projects built on integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Rooted in the success of Pilani Group from the promoters of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. Pilani Realty consistently upholds its commitment to creating reliable and world-class developments.

Arka Sarkar, VP Marketing and Sales at Pilani Realty Said “We are excited to join hands with Proptech Infra for our upcoming project in Andheri. “This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enhancing customer experiences and delivering exceptional value. Together, we aim to create a landmark development that sets new benchmarks in quality and innovation.”

Real estate advisory services play a critical role in the success of any development project. For developers, these services offer valuable market insights, risk assessment, and customer-centric strategies that align with evolving market demands. Advisory services ensure that projects are strategically positioned for success, from land acquisition and project planning to sales and marketing execution.

In today’s competitive market, real estate developers are increasingly leveraging advisory services to successfully market and sell their projects. These services provide in-depth knowledge of buyer preferences, help design targeted marketing campaigns, and ensure optimal pricing strategies. Additionally, by streamlining the sales process and connecting with the right audience, advisory services enable developers to achieve higher sales velocity and maximize project profitability.

Anchal Pilani Founder and CEO at Proptech Infra Said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pilani Realty “Our expertise in advisory services will help ensure the Andheri project aligns with customer aspirations and achieves commercial success.”

Proptech Infra, known for its personalized real estate advisory services, excels in bridging the gap between Bridging the gap between developers and consumers. By providing tailored solutions, they empower developers to optimize design, pricing, and marketing strategies while ensuring seamless project execution.

The upcoming Andheri project reflects Pilani Realty’s core beliefs—integrity, excellence, innovation, and uncompromising quality. With Proptech Infra’s expert guidance, the project is set to deliver an unparalleled living experience while meeting the highest standards of efficiency and profitability.

Company website