Gurugram,19 July, 2024: SeniorWorld, a leading company focused on the elderly since 2015, has launched its “Mast Rehne Ka” campaign, which captures the enthusiasm for life that seniors have and promotes an active, engaged, no-worry lifestyle.

The campaign aligns with the launch of their SilverWings Club lifestyle based membership plan – which provides a variety of benefits and privileges centred around fun, engagement and travel. To enhance independence and peace of mind for seniors as well as their families, the membership comes with access to a 24*7 ambulance coordination helpline covering 700 cities and a Motion sensor light to reduce the chances of tripping and falling in the dark at home or while travelling. In addition, as part of the welcome kit, customers also get a specially designed deck of Magic playing Cards which promises to provide unlimited fun and create new memories. The club membership comes at an extremely nominal introductory price of Rs 125 per month and also enables daily interaction & engagement with other like minded seniors.