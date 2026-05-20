SIORAI Launches ‘Bella Donna’ Spring Summer Collection

Bangalore, May 20 : SIORAI, the modern-day luxury fashion brand has introduced the much awaited Spring/Summer 2026 collection Bella Donna. The latest collection is an expression of strength and fluidity shaped by shadow and light tailored with refined femininity. Drawing from a word meaning eternal or everlasting, SIORAI reflects a philosophy rooted in longevity, creating pieces that transcend fleeting trends and retain their relevance far beyond the moment.

The collection traces a journey from darker, more ominous florals to their brighter, more beautiful expression, revealing beauty emerging from shadow. The addition of delicate danglers represents this interaction, enhancing the sense of movement and intrigue. Together, the collection captures the quiet allure and complexity of carnivorous elements, where darkness and beauty coexist seamlessly. Inspired by the layered shades of florals, the palette moves through rich reds, whites, varied blues, mint green, black, plum, and other natural tones. The collection spans womenswear and menswear, including dresses, coats, structured separates, and refined shirting.

For the women’s collection, this duality is articulated through poetic symbolism and sculptural form. The collection’s Shyla Dress juxtaposes it with delicate floral motifs intertwined with a bold Scorpio illustration featuring a design that evokes a flower in bloom, brought to life by insects that appear to gently hover and settle across its surface. Apart from this, Liora Dress highlights architectural precision with refined Kantha accents, the Rosella Dress reinterprets the slip silhouette with hand-embroidered dragonflies and crystal detailing, and the Venus Top elevates the knit essential through textured dimension and contoured form. Meanwhile, the men’s collection echoes this intent through silhouettes defined by strength and restraint. The Carter Shirt introduces tonal, claw-inspired embroidery on linen, the Ian Blazer merges abstract detailing with tailored refinement, and the Forrest Jacket in suede features delicate zari work that flows into organic forms. Together, the pieces reflect the collection’s commitment to craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication.

Talking about the collection, Alayna Zaid, Founder, SIORAI, stated,

“For this year’s Spring/Summer collection, I wanted to translate the essence of the season into garments that feel both powerful and poetic. The idea for Bella Donna stemmed from exploring the relationship between flora and fauna, symmetry and fluidity, shadow and light. It is about capturing nature’s contrasts and refining them into pieces that feel intentional, structured, and beautifully alive.”