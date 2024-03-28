Social Beat sweeps five awards at AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards

Social Beat, a leading digital marketing agency, bagged five awards at the AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards. Social Beat won five key categories including two Gold Awards for Content Marketing Agency of The Year and Agency of the Year South and Silver Award for the Performance Marketing Agency of The Year. Co-founder of Social Beat Mr. Vikas Chawla won the Agency Head / CEO of The Year Award and Mr. Pavan Ramchand, CHRO, Social Beat won the HR Professional of The Year Award at a glittering ceremony held recently in Mumbai.

On winning the awards, Vikas Chawla, co-founder of Social Beat said, “Being recognized with these awards is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team. We are immensely proud of their creativity, expertise, and professionalism with which we scale the brands we work with.” Suneil Chawla, co-founder of Social Beat, added, “As we celebrate our achievements, in this case an unprecedented 5 awards, we remain committed to our mission of driving business outcomes for the brands entrusted to us to grow revenues and market share.”

With a 300+ strong team of digital experts across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, and Chennai, Social Beat is India’s fastest-growing independent digital marketing solutions company managing 4% of digital media investment in India. Social Beat has set a new benchmark for managing Rs. 900 Crores of digital media spending. As a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Business Partner, and trusted collaborator with industry giants like Salesforce, Hotstar, Amazon, and Linkedin, Social Beat is committed to leveraging strategic partnerships and solutions to empower brands and foster growth.

List of Awards Won by Social Beat at Indian Agency Awards

Gold – Agency of the Year – South

Gold – Content Marketing Agency of The Year

Silver – Performance Marketing Agency of The Year

Agency Head/ CEO of the Year – Vikas Chawla

HR Professional of The Year – Pavan Ramchand

A tribute to the Agency Life, Untold Stories, and Unsung Heroes who run the show, the Indian Agency Awards recognizes the outstanding contributions from Advertising/Creative, Digital, Integrated, and Performance Agencies. Indian Agency Awards is not just about that one Hero Campaign of the year but the hard work, dedication, and toil that goes behind building brands, driving performance, and achieving set objectives through the year. The AgencyCon Summit acts as a shared knowledge platform for Agency Leaders and Professionals to learn, unlearn, and relearn the dynamics of Agency Trade.