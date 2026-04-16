AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL

Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development.

Taipei, Taiwan – Apr 16: Leading-edge AI platform provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the release of the CEXD-INTRBL, an open robotics development system from its Embedded Computing Business Unit. Featuring an Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor 358H CPU, an integrated Intel Arc B390 GPU, and NPU 5.0, the CEXD-INTRBL provides up to 180 TOPS of AI performance. As such, AAEON has noted the product is designed to target emerging AI development segments such as humanoid robotics and autonomous vehicle platform building.

The CEXD-INTRBL’s I/O lends itself to the system’s target market, with a notable feature being its two FAKRA connectors, which offer support for up to eight GMSL camera inputs. Other interfaces for peripheral device installation include four USB Type-C ports for the LiDAR, infrared, and depth sensors required for robotics, as well as a 22-bit GPIO through a HAT 40. Elsewhere, the system hosts four 2.5GbE LAN ports with IEEE 1588 PTP (Precision Time Protocol) alongside an external CANBus port.

For OS support, the CEXD-INTRBL is compatible with Windows 11 (64-bit) and Ubuntu 25.04, or Ubuntu 24.04 and later.