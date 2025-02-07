St. George’s University Offers Expert Tips on Cancer Prevention

India, Bengaluru, February 2025: Cancer remains a leading cause of mortality in India. The Global Cancer Observatory reported cancer led to over 118,000 deaths nationwide in 2022.The World Cancer Day theme by UICC for 2025-2027, “United by Unique,” emphasizes a people-centered approach to care and explores new ways to create meaningful impact. Hematologist/Oncologist Dr. Jeff Vacirca, who graduated from St. George’s University (SGU), School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies shares the importance of recognizing cancer risks and tips for detection and prevention.

Know your cancer risks

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 9.7 million deaths. Major risk factors include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and air pollution, according to WHO. Non-modifiable risk factors such as age, carcinogens, genetics, and weakened immune systems also play a role.

Stay ahead with regular screenings

Consistent screenings facilitate quick treatment, thereby lowering cancer-related deaths. Regular screening tests such as mammograms, pap smears, and colonoscopies are essential for catching irregularities early, enabling prompt treatment and boosting survival chances. For instance, catching breast cancer in its earliest stages can result in a 99% five-year survival rate with timely and appropriate treatment, compared to only 27% for late detection.

Spot the symptoms early

Symptoms may vary depending on the type of cancer, but there are some key signs you should be on the lookout to ensure prompt action and proactive prevention such as:

Physical symptoms: unexplained lumps, swelling, coughing, breathlessness, changes in bowel habits, unexpected bleeding, unintentional weight loss, fatigue, unexplained pain, and new moles.

Urinary system issues: complications, including urgency to urinate more frequently, inability to urinate, and pain.

Other symptoms: unusual breast changes, appetite loss, persistent soreness, heartburn, and heavy night sweats.

Proactive prevention

Healthier lifestyles, staying up to date on essential vaccinations, and addressing environmental risks can reduce cancer risks.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Avoid using tobacco, maintain a healthy weight, follow a healthy diet, and refrain from alcohol consumption.

Get necessary vaccinations: Vaccinate yourself against HPV, hepatitis B, and other viruses that put you at risk.

Address risks from your surroundings: Avoid ultraviolet radiation exposure, use sun protection measures, and minimize exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution.

Dr. Vacirca, who is CEO and Chairman of the Board at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and cofounder of OneOncology, stated: “On World Cancer Day, we are reminded of the profound impact cancer has on India and other nations worldwide. By embracing healthier lifestyles, getting necessary vaccinations, and encouraging early detection, we can collectively reduce the burden of this disease and pave the way for a healthier future for all Indians.”

Public awareness and education about the importance of early screening can encourage more people to participate in life-saving tests. SGU calls on individuals and organizations in India to spread awareness of cancer risks, promote early screenings and support those affected for a healthier future.