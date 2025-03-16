Swaranjali Delhi Presents “Colours of India” in Kochi: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music & Dance

Kochi, Kerala – Swaranjali Delhi is all set to host a grand cultural event, “Colours of India,” celebrating the richness of Indian classical music and dance. This exciting performance, in association with Chavara Cultural Centre Kochi, will take place on April 26th and 27th, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM daily at the Chavara Cultural Centre, Ernakulam South.

The two-day event promises to be a visual and auditory feast, bringing together some of the finest classical artists from across the country to showcase their immense talent. Each day of the event will feature unique performances that highlight the diversity and beauty of India’s cultural heritage.

Day 1: A Musical Evening with Legendary Artists

The first evening will feature an enthralling vocal performance by Vidushi Tulika Ghosh, known for her deep command over Hindustani classical music. Accompanying her will be the renowned sitar maestro, Pt. Subrata De, who is set to mesmerize the audience with his exquisite sitar renditions. The performance will highlight the magic of classical ragas, combining the rich traditions of vocal and instrumental music.

Day 2: A Celebration of Indian Dance Forms

The second day will bring the rhythmic and expressive forms of Indian classical dance to the forefront. Smt. Shomrita Mandal will present an Odissi performance, bringing the grace and beauty of this ancient dance form to life. Following her, Vidushi Sujaya Ghosh Mitra will showcase the intricate footwork and storytelling of Kathak, while Vidushi Barnalee Sarkar will captivate the audience with an Abhinaya (expressive dance) performance, highlighting the emotional depth of classical dance.

This day will also feature an ensemble of highly talented co-artists, including Vidushi Ratneshree Iyer, Pt. Susamoy Mishra, and Vidwan Madhusudan Bhat, who will provide live musical accompaniment to the dance performances.

Event Details:

Dates:

26th & 27th April 2025

Time:

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue:

Chavara Cultural Centre, Monastery Rd, near South Railway Station Road, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam, Kerala 682011

This celebration of classical arts is an invitation to witness the vibrant “Colours of India,” an experience that promises to be both enlightening and entertaining.

RSVP:

For invitations and further details, please contact:

9910300319

Don’t miss out on this beautiful cultural experience, and join us for an unforgettable celebration of India’s classical music and dance traditions!

For press inquiries, please contact: Swaranjali Delhi, 9910300319