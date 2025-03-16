Swaranjali Delhi Presents “Colours of India” in Siliguri: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music & Dance

Siliguri, West Bengal – Swaranjali Delhi is proud to announce an extraordinary cultural event, “Colours of India,” which will take place on March 23rd, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Dinabandhu Mancha, Siliguri. This spectacular celebration of Indian classical music and dance will bring together some of the finest talents in the country for an unforgettable evening.

Event Overview:

“Colours of India” promises to be an immersive experience, showcasing the rich diversity of Indian classical art forms. The event is designed to celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of India, featuring performances in classical music, dance, and more. Attendees will be treated to an awe-inspiring array of performances that highlight the beauty and depth of Indian traditions.

Event Details:

Date:

23rd March 2025

Time:

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue:

Dinabandhu Mancha, Sachin Sarkar Sarani Rd, Ward 17, Hakim Para, Siliguri, West Bengal 734001

The day-long event will feature classical music performances and mesmerizing dance recitals, all designed to highlight the timeless beauty of Indian art forms.

Swaranjali Delhi extends a warm invitation to everyone in Siliguri and surrounding areas to be part of this cultural celebration and experience the magic of India’s classical arts in a vibrant and engaging setting.

For More Information or RSVP, please contact:

SH. SUBRATA DE, Founder, Swaranjali; Tel +91-9910300319

Join us for an evening that promises to be a feast for the senses—immerse yourself in the “Colours of India”!