Swaranjali Delhi Presents “Gharana Festival 2025” in Coimbatore: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music & Dance

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – Swaranjali Delhi is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “Gharana Festival 2025,” a grand celebration of Indian classical music and dance. The event, in collaboration with The PSBB Millennium School, will take place on April 24th and 25th, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the PSBB Auditorium, Coimbatore.

The Gharana Festival aims to showcase the beauty and intricacy of classical music and dance through both student and professional performances. With a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary energy, the festival will offer a platform for the revered guru-shishya parampara (teacher-student tradition) to shine, featuring outstanding performances from both accomplished artists and talented students.

Day 1: A Symphony of Strings and Dance

The first evening of the festival will kick off with a mesmerizing violin performance by Vidushi Durga Sharma Krishnan, a celebrated virtuoso known for her powerful command over the instrument. Following this, the students and teachers from PSBB School will perform a traditional dance that pays homage to the guru-shishya parampara, showcasing the fusion of guidance and learning.

The evening will continue with an enthralling Odissi dance performance by Smt. Shomrita Mandal, presenting the grace and elegance of this ancient dance form. The grand finale of Day 1 will feature Dr. Sujaya Ghosh, who will perform the intricate rhythms and storytelling of Kathak, one of the most cherished classical dance forms of India.

Day 2: A Melodic and Rhythmic Journey

The second day of the festival will begin with another performance by the PSBB Teacher & Students (Guru-shishya parampara), focusing on the vocal traditions of Indian classical music. Following this, Vidushi Tulika Ghosh, a renowned classical vocalist, will take the stage to present a soulful and captivating vocal recital. Shri Subrata De, a master of the sitar, will showcase the mesmerizing beauty of this string instrument, leaving the audience in awe of its soothing melodies.

The festival will feature a stellar ensemble of co-artists, including Pt. Susamoy Mishra, Pt. Rajendra Nakod, and Vidwan Madhusoodan Bhat, who will provide expert musical accompaniment, further enhancing the overall experience.

Event Details:

Dates:

24th & 25th April 2025

Time:

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue:

PSBB Auditorium, Cosmo Village Avenue, Vadavalli, Somayampalayam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641108

This two-day celebration of Indian classical music and dance promises to be a remarkable experience, honoring the rich traditions of Indian arts while encouraging young talent in the city. The Gharana Festival 2025 is an unmissable event for classical music and dance lovers in Coimbatore.

RSVP & More Information:

For invitations and further details, please contact:

SH. SUBRATA DE, Founder,Swaranjali; Tel +91-9910300319

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the heart of India’s classical arts!