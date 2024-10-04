The People Have Spoken: Fans clamor for Gutar Gu Season 2 release date on Amazon MX Player

Mumbai, 5 October 2024: Gutar Gu, the beloved teen romance series on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, captured the hearts of millions with its debut season. Now, as the buzz around Gutar Gu S2 continues to build with each passing day, the anticipation among audiences is at an all-time high, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Following the resounding success of Season 1, which followed the rollercoaster romance of Anuj and Ritu, featuring Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur, social media is abuzz with the burning question: When will Season 2 of Gutar Gu release?

Created and directed by Saqib Pandor, Gutar Gu has become a fan favourite, and the cliffhanger climax of Season 1 left viewers asking for more. The mounting pressure from fans has now reached a fever pitch, with hashtags trending across platforms, urging Amazon MX Player and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor to break their silence on the upcoming season’s release date. In fact, some have taken things to the next level, with rumors surfacing about a case being filed by a frustrated fan, demanding the release of the much-anticipated season. With social media ablaze and fans growing increasingly restless, it seems the creators of Gutar Gu may have no choice but to give in to their demands.