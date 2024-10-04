InterGlobe Foundation announces The InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships 2024

National, October 4, 2024 – InterGlobe Foundation, the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Enterprises, has announced the launch of the InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships 2024. The Fellowships are an extension of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to raise awareness, preserve, and promote India’s rich heritage. The program aims to encourage and support the documentation and research of India’s built, natural, and cultural heritage.

The InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships 2024 invite applications from individuals to explore and document the ‘associated intangible heritage’ and ‘associated craft traditions’ surrounding India’s iconic built heritage sites. Submissions may take various forms, including photo essays, written essays, illustrations, and other creative expressions. Following a jury selection, two fellows will be chosen to delve into the living heritage interwoven with these structures, uncovering lesser-known aspects of India’s culture and history. The Fellowships will focus on documenting associated ceremonies, rituals, festivals, and traditional craftsmanship, as well as investigating how local customs contribute to the significance of these heritage sites.

Rohini Bhatia, Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation, said, “At InterGlobe Foundation, we believe that truly understanding a monument goes beyond admiring its physical structure. It’s about connecting with the living heritage and the intangible cultural tapestry woven into its existence. Through these Fellowships, our aim is to empower individuals to explore and document these often-hidden narratives, stories, traditions, and craftsmanship, ensuring that our built heritage is celebrated and preserved for future generations.”

InterGlobe Foundation launched the InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships in 2022 with the aim of strengthening heritage conservation efforts. This initiative provided a platform for individuals from diverse backgrounds to explore and raise awareness about the richness and diversity of India’s cultural legacy. It gave them an opportunity to explore previously undocumented aspects of Indian heritage and culture through the medium of articles and photographs. The projects undertaken in the previous two editions included “Reviving the Lesser Known and Sidelined Musical Instruments”, “Beyond the Geological Magnanimity: Cultural Landscape of Lonar Crater”, “Traditions of Belonging: Tribal Life and the Jatharas of Telangana”, and “Reviving the Art of Ghat Chhatris of Varanasi”.

Building on the success of the previous two editions, the InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships 2024 aim to uncover the lesser-known cultural narratives embedded within India’s architectural marvels. The last date to apply is October 31, 2024. For more information on the program and to apply, please visit www.interglobe.com/the-interglobe-heritage-fellowships-2024

InterGlobe Foundation has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting India’s rich heritage and culture. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully undertaken various projects, including the conservation and cultural revival of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan’s mausoleum in Delhi, the cultural mapping and documentation of ten cities, the restoration of the stepwell “Indra Kund” in Delwara, the restoration of tilework on the dome of Muhammad Qutb Shah’s Mausoleum in Hyderabad, My City My Heritage campaign, and many more.