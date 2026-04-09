The Village Night Market A Starlit Food & Culture Experience in Bandra on April 15

Mumbai, April 9: The vibrant suburb of Bandra is set to host a first-of-its-kind experiential evening with The Village Night Market, a starlit celebration of food, culture, and community on April 15, 2026.

Curated by The Nommers, the event will take place at DPRC, Bandra West, from 5 PM to 11 PM, transforming the venue into an immersive marketplace inspired by traditional village gatherings. Designed to capture the transition from golden hour to a lively night atmosphere, the market promises a unique blend of culinary exploration, artisanal showcases, and cultural engagement.

The Village Night Market brings together an eclectic mix of homegrown brands, independent chefs, and artisanal creators, offering visitors a curated selection of handcrafted products and small-batch food experiences. Featured participants include names such as The Nommers Pantry, Raw and Ruckus, Pickle Me, Le Petit Four, The Ahara Kitchen, Marinara, Jaglicious, Vendi Chocolates, New Earth, Matcha, Tropicool, Frais Farms, Poie and Pao, Somo Box, Mavi’s, Del’s Kitchen, and Go Green. Special pop-ups like Persian Palete, Organik Truck, and Copetta will further elevate the experience with diverse regional and global flavours.

Visitors can expect a rich sensory journey, from exotic produce and signature dishes to thoughtfully curated artisanal goods. The event emphasizes meaningful interactions, storytelling, and discovery, creating a community-first atmosphere that celebrates local talent and creativity.

Adding to the ambiance, the evening will feature a curated music lineup with indie bands and a local DJ, seamlessly transitioning from relaxed sunset tunes to energetic night-time beats.

With its focus on authenticity, creativity, and community, The Village Night Market aims to redefine urban social experiences by bringing together food lovers, creators, and culture enthusiasts under one starlit setting.

Event Details:

Date: April 15, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: DPRC, Bandra West, Mumbai

The Village Night Market promises an unforgettable evening where flavours, stories, and people come together in a celebration of culture and connection.