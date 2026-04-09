Aviation Safety Concerns Slow 5G Deployment Near Indian Airports

New Delhi, Apr 9 (BNP): The deployment of 5G networks in India is encountering challenges due to potential interference with older aircraft radio altimeters, which are critical for safe landings. Some legacy altimeters are not compatible with 5G signals and could also face issues with future 6G networks operating in the upper C-band (4.4–4.8 GHz).

Bharat Bhatia, president of the ITU-APT Foundation of India, which collaborates with the government and industry on telecom policies, said that replacing these older altimeters is the only long-term solution. However, the process could take time due to similar replacement demands in other developing countries.

Currently, regulatory rules in India restrict 5G operations near airports: within 2.1 km of runway ends and 910 metres of the runway centerline, covering the terminal areas of most Indian airports. These measures aim to prevent interference and ensure aviation safety while 5G networks continue to expand.

Officials emphasized that coordinated efforts between telecom providers and aviation authorities are essential to maintain both technological growth and flight safety. Upgrading aircraft altimeters will be a gradual process, balancing the country’s push for faster networks with aviation requirements.