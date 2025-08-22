Three Expos: Sports, India Process, and Eco Sustain begin at Hitex

Hyderabad, August 22, 2025: The 8th Edition of Sports Expo India 2025, along with India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) and Eco Sustain Expo, began simultaneously at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur, today.

While the Sports Expo is a two-day event (August 22–23), the India Process Expo & Conference and Eco Sustain Expo will run for three days (August 22–24).

The Sports Expo was inaugurated by Shri Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Sports & Youth Services of Telangana; Shri Shiv Sena Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG); and Mr. Jay Prakash, Head of Corporate Communications, NMDC, in the presence of Mr. T.G. Srikanth, Business Head, Hitex, and Mr. Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025.

The India Process Expo & Conference and Eco Sustain Expo were inaugurated by Dr. Jatoth Ram Chander Naik, Deputy Speaker, along with Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy (Eminent Environmentalist), Dr. Addanki Dayakar, MLC, Sri Sircilla Rajaiah, Chairman, APSFC, Dr. G. Rajender Reddy, Former Chairman, AP Bhoodan Yagna Board, and Sri C.S.S. Rao, MSME DFO, Hyderabad, Joint Director & HOD.

Speaking after inaugurating the Sports Expo, Minister Vakiti Srihari said, “Our Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy garu’s vision is to make Telangana a Healthy State. The government is giving strong impetus to sports, and the State Sports Policy is a step in that direction. If a small nation like South Korea can produce 36 Olympians, why not India with 140 crore people?”

Shiva Sena Reddy urged everyone to join hands with the Government in making Telangana the “Active Lifestyle Capital of India.” “A healthy state is a wealthy state,” he said.

Mr. Rajesh Vetcha announced that Hyderabad Runners Society will host 5K and 10K runs as part of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon in conjunction with the expo. The 5K run will be held on August 23, starting and ending at Hitex, while the 10K run will be held on August 24, starting from Hitex and ending at Gachibowli Stadium.

At the industrial expos, Dy Speaker Dr. Jatoth Ram Chander Naik emphasised: “India has the world’s largest youth population, yet many remain unemployed. Industries must go rural, as that is where the majority of our people live.”

He, along with other dignitaries, also unveiled the Indian Green Gas Equipment Manufacturers Association (IGGEMA) and its logo.

Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy criticised the dilution of CSR, stating: “CSR is not charity—it is corporate responsibility. No corporation has the right to pollute our environment.”

Dr. Addanki Dayakar, MLC, stressed the importance of green energy in rural India, while Sri Sircilla Rajaiah called for urgent solutions to the solid and liquid waste menace.

R. Balakrishna explained IGGEMA’s purpose: to give voice to industries in the southern region, which until now lacked a dedicated platform.

Sports Expo features 60 exhibitors and showcases eSportEx – India’s first hybrid pavilion combining traditional sports with competitive gaming. Over 2,500 players and YouTube celebrities are expected to participate.

India Process & Eco Sustain Expos feature 270 exhibitors demonstrating innovations in manufacturing and sustainable technologies.

Key attractions at the Sports Expo include:

Pedal Pulse Cycling Event (Aug 23, 4:00 p.m.) with 1.5 km, 3 km, and 6 km categories

Pickleball Tournament with 70+ players; Hyderabad now has over 300 pickleball courts

Callisthenics, MMA & Boxing demonstrations, Hydrox Fitness Challenge

Speaking about two industrial expos, Mr. T.G. Srikanth, Business Head, Hitex, said: “The expos encourage knowledge exchange, collaboration, and business growth. Eco Sustain Expo, in particular, aligns with the global shift towards sustainable manufacturing and green technologies.”

The three expos—Sports Expo, India Process Expo & Conference, and Eco Sustain Expo—together create a powerful platform to promote health, innovation, sustainability, and industry growth.