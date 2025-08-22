From Hospital to Home: KIMS Hospitals, Thane and Emoha Eldercare Collaborate to Put EldersFirst

Thane, August 22, 2025: On the occasion of World Senior Citizen Day, KIMS Hospitals, Thane and Emoha (India’s leading Geriatric Care brand) announced a landmark partnership to redefine elder care in the Thane region. The Elderly Care Services was launched infront of a gathering of 200 Senior Thanekars. The launch was followed by a free Super Speciality Camp for Senior Citizens at KIMS Hospitals, Thane. Together, they are creating a holistic care ecosystem that supports seniors not only physically but also emotionally — ensuring every Aaji and Ajoba feels safe, supported, and cared for.

As the Geriatric Care Partner at KIMS Hospitals, Thane; Emoha will ensure that elders receive specialized medical attention tailored to their unique and often complex health needs. This partnership bridges the critical gap between hospital and home. Elders discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Thane will continue to receive expert medical support and compassionate care at home, reducing the risk of relapse, readmission, and emotional distress. Emoha’s trained caregivers and nursing team will provide continuous support — from administering medications and monitoring vitals to assisting with daily health needs — ensuring that elders recover safely in the comfort of their own homes.

Equally important is the emotional dimension of care. Through the Emoha App, elders will stay connected to a vibrant community of senior citizens across the country — enjoying online shows, interactive sessions, and curated events that bring joy, purpose, and companionship into their daily lives. Emoha’s community-first approach and local presence ensure that elders remain active, connected, and valued within their families and communities.

“With this launch, KIMS Hospitals, Thane is proud to pioneer an integrated elder care program that goes beyond hospital walls. This initiative is a step toward ensuring that every elder in Thane receives the best-in-class medical attention along with personalized home-based care and emotional well-being support. Our collaboration with Emoha marks the beginning of a transformative journey for elder care in the region.” — Saurabh Gupta, Regional COO, KIMS Hospitals. “Caring for elders isn’t just about treating illness — it’s about ensuring they live with dignity, safety, and joy. With KIMS Hospitals, Thane, we are creating a complete ecosystem that combines physical care and emotional support under one trusted umbrella.” — Saumyajit Roy, CEO & Co-founder, Emoha Eldercare

KIMS Hospitals, Thane and Emoha Eldercare are taking a decisive step toward building the region’s most holistic elder care ecosystem.