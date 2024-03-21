India, 21th March 2024: Trade Fantasy Game (TFG), a unique fantasy platform, co-founded by Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and tech media expert Jaya Chahar, launches ‘Karo Level Up’ campaign ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. TFG has also levelled up with a completely new look, UI, version, features, mega prize pools and also added private contests. Along with new features and rewards the platform has roped in a new face in former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra. The platform which has already got 2 lakh user base and aims to onboard 5 lakhs users this cricketing season from across the country.

TFG offers users a unique way to play fantasy cricket through 6-a-side teams with wildcards and this year will have a new look and offer new features and private contests with huge prize pools. The platform has been designed to make users win more rewards. This year the platform looks to launch a new game as well which will be revealed sometime during mid IPL.

The campaign features Indian all-rounder, and CSK Star Deepak Chahar as the brand ambassador and will also see top Hindi commentator, Aakash Chopra as one of the influencers of the app. There will be prizes worth 5cr plus on the platform this time and the winners will have to make their best teams to compete and win against each other.

The campaign has been coined as ‘Karo Level Up’ in the essence of the spirit of the game of cricket and TFG as well. The message being delivered through the campaign is that it is time for the team and players to ‘level up’ again this year to compete for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In similar spirit TFG too has levelled up with new look, feel, features and game modes for the users with the upcoming T20 season.

Jaya Chahar, Founder & CEO, TFG, “TFG first launched in February 2023 and since has gone on to rack up 200,000 plus downloads across all platforms with its unique 6-a-side teams and wildcard feature. This year the platform will be offering Mega prizes worth 5 cr plus with new features like a private contest and also a new upcoming game which will be revealed sometime during IPL. Our endeavour is to give maximum rewards and entertainment to the users.”

TFG will reward not only the user’s skillset but also the user’s loyalty and their frequent participation, i.e. both player performance and user participation will play a significant role in increasing the user’s player card levels. Starting from Level 1 to Level 5, users can get upto 15% EXTRA cash rewards The game will engage users with features like wildcards, venue statistics, daily rewards , etc., which will enrich their journey on the platform towards absolute rewards and ownership of player cards with a long term vision to be the most engaging and entertaining platform for all sports viewers in India. TFG is coming up with many other new and exciting features/games every quarter to entertain the users.