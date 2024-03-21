REALTOR Faye Barekat Joins Young Professionals Network Board

Tampa, FL, March 21, 2024 — Engel & Völkers South Tampa real estate Advisor, Faye Barekat, is making waves in the industry through active involvement in the Young Professionals Network Board of PRO/CPRO, Pinellas REALTOR® Organization & Central Pasco REALTOR® Organization. With a dedicated two years of service, and counting, Barekat is shaping the future of real estate through her commitment to fostering relationships with local young professionals and the community.

But that’s not all – Barekat participated in the Great American Realtor Days (GARD), a pivotal event that annually takes place during Florida’s legislative session. GARD is a unique opportunity for REALTORS® to converge in Tallahassee, engaging directly with state senators and representatives. The event provides a platform for real estate professionals to share firsthand experiences and stories related to pressing issues affecting their communities. Topics discussed include property insurance, condominium transparency, first-time home buying programs, and home-hardening initiatives.

Cherie Pattishall, License Partner and Broker for Engel & Völkers South Tampa comments, “The ability to network locally as well as understand the broader scope of legislation is critical for a REALTOR®. Networking locally and understanding the state legislature allows REALTORS® to grow their client base but also provide tailored advice to clients, ensuring those clients navigate the real estate market with confidence.”

As Barekat steps into a dual role of shaping the future of real estate through PRO/CPRO and advocating for crucial issues at GARD, her commitment to excellence and the community shines as a beacon in the real estate industry.