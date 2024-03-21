Mumbai / National, 21st March 2024 – Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt Ltd (Dvara KGFS), a leading NBFC operating in remote rural parts of India, has successfully raised US $14.4 million through Listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from Impact Investment Exchange (IIX). IIX provided Dvara debt capital through the US$100 million Women’s Livelihood Bond™ 6 (WLB6), the largest Orange and Sustainability labelled Bond in the market. Orange Bonds are currently the only asset class at the critical nexus of gender equity and climate action in emerging markets.

As repeat beneficiaries of the WLB Series, Dvara KGFS is excited to continue the partnership with IIX, an investor who has invested over US$150 million in India through the Series. Both Dvara KGFS and IIX are committed to driving positive change through innovative financial solutions.

Dvara’s participation in IIX’s latest Orange Bond highlights the company’s dedication to catalyzing positive change while supporting the transformative work of the Orange Movement™ in India’s financial inclusion landscape. Together, Dvara KGFS will contribute significantly to the movement’s goal of mobilizing US$10 billion to empower 100 million women, girls, and gender minorities by 2030.

Dvara KGFS aims to impact 87,900 women and girls over the WLB6’s 4-year tenure, leveraging the IIX Values™ platform for transparent impact measurement. The WLB6 issuance seeks to create impact across multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly advancing SDG 5: Gender Equality and SDG 13: Climate Action. A portion of the proceeds to Dvara will also contribute to SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.