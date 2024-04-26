UGC grants Autonomy Status to XITE College, Gamharia

26th April 2024: XITE College, Gamharia is thrilled to announce that it has been granted “Autonomy status” by the University Grants Commission, as per the letter dated April 24th, 2024. The XITE College is indeed run by the Jesuit Fathers, who are renowned for their contributions to education. XLRI Jamshedpur, Xavier College in Kolkata and Mumbai are all prestigious institutions under the Jesuit management. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the College, involving all stakeholders in a moment of pride. The conferred Autonomous status by the UGC promises to enrich the teaching-learning process at the college in several ways, which can be enumerate as follows:

1. XITE College now will have the freedom to conduct examinations of its own, ensuring the timely completion of sessions.

2. The college exercises the freedom to design a robust syllabus tailored to students’ needs, fostering comprehensive subject comprehension.

3. XITE College will have the freedom to initiate new courses aligning with the contemporary needs of students.

The grant of autonomy by the University Grants Commission (UGC) is indeed a significant recognition of XITE College’s dedication to academic excellence and its pursuit of quality education. Several noteworthy achievements contribute to its significance:

Scholarship to eligible and deserving 100 tribal students in 2024-25

Despite being in the rural area, every year our final year students have been getting admission in IIMs such as Ranchi, Lucknow, Roorkee, etc.

UG Students’ Journal with ISSN: 2583-9632 (Online)

The College brings out the edited book of faculty every year

Our faculty publish articles in Scopus and Web of Science-indexed journals.

Received DST Project from Central Govt. 2022-23

Received sponsorship from ICSSR for National Conference 2021-22

Received sponsorship from NCW for National Conference 2022-23

Received sponsorship from NAAC for National Conference 2022-23

Received sponsorship from ICSSR for National Conference 2022-23

XITE is grateful for the support received from all stakeholders. Our commitment remains unwavering: to provide academic excellence, instil human values, and cultivate professional competence in our students. Our goal is to prepare them as responsible citizens, capable of meeting social challenges and contributing to nation-building.