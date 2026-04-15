CavinKare Enters India’s Multi-Billion Ice Cream Market with Cavin’s, Unveils Infusion-Led Premium Range

Chennai, April 15: Marking its entry into India’s fast-growing ice cream category, CavinKare announced the launch of its premium, infusion-led ice cream range under its national, premium brand – Cavin’s, recognized nationally for its leadership in Dairy and Beverages segment. With a Chennai-first rollout timed for the peak summer season, the company is introducing a differentiated portfolio designed to bring the indulgence of ice cream parlours into consumers’ homes.

The launch represents CavinKare’s strategic foray into India’s multi-billion ice cream market, one of the fastest-growing segments within the dairy category, driven by evolving consumer preferences for more frequent, experience-led dessert consumption. In a market largely dominated by traditional flavours and formats, CavinKare aims to disrupt the segment through innovation, quality, and accessibility.

At the heart of the offering is Cavin’s infusion-led format, a distinctive approach that blends real ingredients such as fruits, chocolates, cookies, premium nuts, and traditional Indian sweets directly into the ice cream, creating a layered, texture-rich experience in every bite, recreating a ‘parlour-style’ indulgence in a convenient, take-home format.

Crafted using a rich cow milk base, the range reflects Cavin’s focus on delivering authentic, dairy-based ice cream experiences in the premium segment. The portfolio spans 72 variants across 24 flavours, structured into seven infusion categories – real fruits, dry fruits, mithai, chocolate, classic, signature, and candy. The range also introduces first-of-its-kind flavour experiences such as coffee with real coffee granules, chocolate fruit-and-nut combinations, and indulgent Indian favourites like Rajbhog, catering to both global and local taste preferences. Developed over 1.5 years of intensive R&D, the range underscores CavinKare’s commitment to building a differentiated, innovation-led portfolio in the category.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. CK Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare, said,

“We have always believed that categories evolve when consumer expectations change and the ice cream segment in India is at that point today. What was once a seasonal treat is now becoming a more frequent, experience-led indulgence, with consumers seeking greater variety, richness, and novelty. Our entry into this category with Cavin’s is a strategic move to participate in and shape this evolution.Through our infusion-led approach, we are introducing a format that brings the kind of indulgence consumers typically associate with ice cream parlours into a far more accessible, at-home experience. This is not just about launching a new range, but about unlocking the next phase of growth for the category while building a strong, differentiated business for CavinKare in the premium dairy space.”

Adding to this, Mr. Srivatsan Krishnamurthi, Business Head – Cold Chain, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., said,

“We are seeing a clear shift in consumer preferences, where ice cream is no longer just about flavours, but about the overall experience like texture, inclusions, and indulgence in every bite. That insight led us to develop Cavin’s infusion-led range, where real fruits, chocolates, premium nuts, cookies, and even traditional mithai are blended into the ice cream to create a more layered and satisfying experience. What truly differentiates this portfolio is its ability to recreate a ‘parlour-style’ indulgence in a convenient, at-home format. With seven distinct infusion categories, 24 flavours, and multiple pack sizes, we have designed the range to cater to both individual treats and shared occasions. Starting with Chennai, given its long summer season and strong demand for ice cream consumption, we are focused on building strong consumer adoption and will scale the brand across major cities nationally following this summer.”

Currently available in Chennai via Swiggy and Zomato, the range will soon expand to multiple channels, including quick commerce and retail outlets, as part of CavinKare’s phased go-to-market strategy. The portfolio is offered in three pack sizes -100 ml, 500 ml, and 750 ml with pricing starting at Rs. 89, catering to both individual indulgence and sharing occasions.