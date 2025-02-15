Vegas Mall Dwarka Hosts a Memorable Week-Long Valentine’s Day Festivities

Delhi: February 15, 2025: Vegas Mall, Dwarka, successfully wrapped up its Valentine’s Week Celebration- Love under the stars, leaving visitors with unforgettable memories of love, joy, and entertainment. The week-long festivities, held from February 8th to February 14th, witnessed an overwhelming response, attracting thousands of visitors who immersed themselves in soulful music, dance, and engaging activities.

Throughout the week, the mall was transformed into a romantic haven, with stunning décor, that provided the perfect backdrop for couples and families to capture special moments. Visitors were treated to a variety of experiences, from live musical performances and dance nights to a nostalgic Open-Air Movie Screening on Valentine’s Day. The celebratory atmosphere, coupled with exclusive shopping offers and dining experiences, made Vegas Mall the ultimate Valentine’s destination in Dwarka.

Speaking about the success of the event, Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Mall, said, “We are delighted by the incredible response to our Valentine’s Week Celebration. It was heartwarming to see visitors of all ages come together to celebrate love in its many forms. Our aim was to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere, and we are glad that Vegas Mall was the go-to destination for Valentine’s celebrations this year.”

The event not only enhanced the shopping experience but also reinforced Vegas Mall’s position as a premier lifestyle and entertainment hub in Dwarka. With such an overwhelming turnout and enthusiastic participation, Vegas Mall looks forward to curating more exciting events for its visitors in the future.