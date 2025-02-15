Bodhitree Multimedia Announces Results for Q3 FY 2024

Mumbai, 15th February 2025: Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd. (BSE: BTML; NSE: BTML), one of India’s leading content creation and media production companies announces its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a consolidated total revenue of INR 50.47 crores, which represents a 19.6% increase compared to INR 42.17 crores in Q3 2023. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at INR 4.31 crores, a 9.9% increase from INR 3.92 crores in Q3 2023, and the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was INR 3.03 crores, reflecting a 22.2% increase compared to INR 2.48 crores in the same quarter last year. On a standalone basis, BTML reported a revenue of INR 38.50 crores, up by 57.7% from INR 24.42 crores in Q3 2023. The standalone Profit Before Tax (PBT) was INR 2.85 crores, a 99.3% . increase compared to INR 1.43 crores in Q3 2023, while the standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter surged by 139.8%, reaching INR 1.99 crores, up from INR 0.83 crores in the same period last year.

Mautik Tolia, CEO of Bodhitree Multimedia, added, “We are extremely pleased with the growth we’ve achieved in Q3, which reflects our ongoing commitment to producing top-tier content and partnering with the best in the industry. Quality content is the cornerstone of long-term success, and we take great pride in every project we undertake. Our produced shows like Gunaah have been instrumental in driving our success. We are confident about our growth prospects. We will continue to expand our reach, collaborate with the best talent, and constantly push the boundaries of storytelling to ensure that our audience always experiences something fresh, inspiring, and of the highest quality.”

Bodhitree Multimedia remains committed to its vision of excellence, innovation, and delivering top-notch content, poised for continued success in the upcoming quarters.