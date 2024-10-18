Volkswagen India Delivers 300 Cars in Delhi-NCR During Navaratri and Dussehra Festivities

Delhi: Volkswagen India has announced mega-deliveries of its most loved cars in the Delhi-NCR region. Celebrating the festive occasion of Navaratri & Dussehra, the brand delivered 300 cars to its customers across the national capital region. Highlighting customer excitement for the highly aspirational and advanced Volkswagen cars – Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan, the mega-deliveries present the discerning choice of customers for key facets of Build Quality, Safety and Fun-to-Drive that resonate with the brand’s products and services.

Volkswagen India has continued to driving customer excitement through its annual festive extravaganza – Volksfest with exciting offers and benefits for customers across India. The brand has continued to deliver exceptional products that epitomize the thrill of driving and with Volksfest 2024, the brand has taken festivities closer to customers with curated activities such as ‘Trust Drives’ and ‘Experience Zones’ across malls in 14 major metropolitans of India.

The brand has also launched the highly anticipated Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport in October this year. The Virtus GT Line has been conceptualized to offer customers an accessible price point with advanced features and powerful performance, while the Virtus GT Plus Sport epitomizes the quintessential motoring spirit in a black themed avatar. The brand has also introduced an enhanced feature package for the Taigun GT Line while reinvigorating the line structure with the introduction of a new Highline Plus variant for both India 2.0 cars, thereby giving customers more for less at a highly competitive price point.