Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches FCRA 2.0 Portal and e-OCI Card in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the FCRA 2.0 portal and e-OCI card facilities in Delhi, marking another step toward the government’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” championed by Narendra Modi.

The upgraded FCRA 2.0 portal is designed to offer organisations receiving foreign contributions a more user-friendly and transparent digital platform, reducing paperwork and streamlining compliance processes. The government said the new system will also strengthen regulatory oversight of foreign contributions, helping safeguard national interests while improving efficiency through digital governance.