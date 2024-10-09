World Mental Health Day 2024: Promoting Community Support for Mental Well-Being

9TH October, 2024: World Mental Health Day 2024, observed on October 10, emphasizes the importance of mental well-being and advocates for increased awareness and support for mental health issues globally. This year’s theme focuses on the critical role of community support in fostering mental resilience. As mental health challenges continue to rise, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, communities are encouraged to come together to provide understanding, resources, and assistance to those in need.

Various organizations and mental health advocates are organizing events and campaigns to promote open conversations about mental health, reduce stigma, and highlight available resources. Workshops, webinars, and community activities aim to engage individuals and foster a sense of belonging and support. By emphasizing the power of community in mental health, the observance of this day seeks to inspire collective action and encourage individuals to prioritize their mental well-being.

Rahul Sahay, Senior Vice President- HR, Virtusa Corporation

“On World Mental Health Day 2024, with the theme ‘It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,’ we emphasize the critical need for mental well-being in professional settings. At Virtusa, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of empathy, support, and open communication. Through initiatives that destigmatize mental health, provide expert counseling, and offer stress management resources, we create an environment where individuals can flourish. By creating a supportive, inclusive, and engaging work culture, we also empower our employees’ mental health, where every individual feels valued, motivated, and equipped to excel professionally and personally. Providing a safe, secure, and healthy workspace for our workforce is at the heart of everything we do, ensuring they thrive in every aspect of their journey with us.”

Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed India

“At Indeed, we know how important mental well-being is, especially in today’s always-on world. With work spilling into personal time, stress and burnout are real concerns. In fact, according to our recent survey, 88% of employees surveyed say they’re contacted outside work hours, and 85% even when they’re on sick leave or holidays. Many worry that ignoring these messages could hurt their career growth. However, 79% of Indian employers think a “right to disconnect” policy would be a step in the right direction. Setting boundaries between work and personal life is more than a nice gesture—it’s essential for protecting mental health. By fostering a healthier work culture, businesses can not only reduce burnout but also show employees they care about their well-being. This will lead to happier teams and stronger retention.”

Attributed to: Mr. Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk