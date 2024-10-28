Your Favourite Author Could Win! Crossword Book Awards 2024 Announces Popular Choice Shortlist, Vote Now!

October 28th, Mumbai: The literary landscape is buzzing with excitement as the Popular Choice Awards shortlist is revealed, featuring an impressive lineup of renowned authors and debuting authors! With the Popular Choice Awards Shortlist now out, pick your favourites. Renowned authors like Ruskin Bond, Twinkle Khanna, Sudha Murty, S. Jaishankar, S. Hussain Zaidi, Durjoy Datta, Luke Coutinho, Anand Neelakantan, Anita Nair, Chetan Bhagat and more have made it to the shortlist, showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Indian storytelling. Now, it’s time for you to lend your voice and support your favourites in the upcoming Crossword Book Awards 2024! Voting lines are open from 25th October to 25th November 2024.

Each author has touched the hearts and minds of readers, making their mark in the literary world. So whether you’re a fan of heartwarming fiction, thought-provoking non-fiction, captivating children’s stories, or translated works, no need to pick one! This time, you get to vote for your favourite books across all categories and not just one.

Speaking about the Popular Choice Awards, Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Book Stores, said, “We believe that readers hold the key to shaping the literary landscape. The Popular Choice Award is a testament to the power of their voices and their ability to celebrate the books that have truly resonated with them. We encourage all readers to vote and help us recognize the authors who have inspired and entertained us.”

The shortlisted books for this year’s Crossword Book Awards – Popular Choice Awards 2024 have been announced across various categories. The extensive list includes:

FICTION

Welcome to Paradise: Twinkle Khanna

World’s Best Girlfriend: Durjoy Datta

The Hidden Hindu Book 3: Akshat Gupta

Acts of God: Kanan Gill

Razor Sharp: A Kutta Kadam Thriller: Ashwin Sanghi

NON-FICTION

Common Yet Uncommon: Sudha Murty

Why Bharat Matters: S. Jaishankar

Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom: Sanjeev Sanyal

R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima: S. Hussain Zaidi

Kitne Ghazi Aye Kitne Ghazi Gaye: My Life Story: Lt Gen. K.J.S Tiny Dhillon (Retd)

BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT

Make Epic Money : Ankur Warikoo

Let’s Talk Mutual Funds: Monika Halan

Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future: Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba

Money Works: The Guide to Financial Literacy: Abhijeet Kolapkar

Chanakya’s 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals: Radhakrishnan Pillai

CHILDREN’S BOOKS

How The Bamboo Got Its Bounty: Sudha Murty

All-time Favourite Nature Stories: Ruskin Bond

The Yoga Sutras For Children: Roopa Pai

Bipathu And A Very Big Dream: Anita Nair

Mahi: The Elephant Who Flew Over The Blue Mountains: Anand Neelakantan

TRANSLATIONS

The Greatest Indian Stories Ever Told: Edited by Arunava Sinha

Sakina’s Kiss: Vivek Shanbhag, translated from Kannada by Shrinath Perur

Fire Bird: Perumal Murugan, translated from Tamil by Janani Kannan

Conversation with Aurangzeb: Charu Nivedita, translated from Tamil by Nandini Krishnan

The Greatest Malayalam Stories Ever Told: Selected & Translated from Malayalam by A. J. Thomas

MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT

Energize Your Mind: Learn the Art of Mastering Your Thoughts, Feelings and Emotions: Gaur Gopal Das

The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind Master Your Life: BK Shivani

11 Rules For Life: Secrets to Level Up: Chetan Bhagat

Small Wins Everyday: 100 Powerful Ways To Transform Your Life And Health: Luke Coutinho

Hacking Health: The Only Book You’ll Ever Need to Live Your Healthiest Life: Mukesh Bansal

