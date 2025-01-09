Igniting the Spirit of Sportsmanship: UP-State Veterans Badminton Championship 2025 Inaugurates Tomorrow

Agra, Uttar Pradesh (9th January 2025): The Badminton Association of Agra is proud to host the UP-State Veterans Badminton Championship 2025, a celebration of skill, determination, and the enduring love for badminton. Scheduled from 10th January to 12th January 2025, the tournament will take place at the Prakhar Agarwal Memorial Academy, Agra, and is dedicated to the memory of the late Shri Vijay Sharma Ji, whose legacy continues to inspire the sporting community.

This championship brings together over 300 veteran players from across Uttar Pradesh, competing in age categories ranging from 35+ to 70, for both men and women. It’s not just a competition; it’s a stage where seasoned players come to relive their passion for the sport, connect with their peers, and inspire the next generation of athletes.

The UP-State Veterans Badminton Championship 2025 will kick off with an Opening Ceremony on 10th January 2025, at 11:30 AM at the Prakhar Agarwal Memorial Academy, Agra, graced by Smt. Anupam Kulshreshth, IPS, Additional Director General, Agra Zone, as the Chief Guest. The tournament will conclude with a Closing Ceremony on 12th January 2025, at 3:00 PM at the same venue, with Shri S. P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State, Government of India, honoring the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The championship will also welcome some of the most distinguished names in Indian badminton, including Arjuna awardees and renowned national players, whose presence will serve as a beacon of inspiration for both participants and spectators.

—

A Message from the President

Speaking about the event, Dr. Beena Lawania, President of the Badminton Association Agra, shared: This championship is more than just a tournament. It is a tribute to resilience, a platform for veterans to showcase their talent, and an opportunity to rekindle the camaraderie that sports bring to life. Hosting this event in memory of Shri Vijay Sharma Ji is our way of honoring his immense contribution to the sport and to our community. We invite everyone to be a part of this remarkable journey and cheer on these exceptional athletes.”

Join Us

The UP-State Veterans Badminton Championship 2025 is not only a competition but also a testament to the timeless spirit of sportsmanship. We warmly invite media personnel to cover this inspiring event, as we celebrate the unwavering dedication of these remarkable players and shine a spotlight on their extraordinary stories.