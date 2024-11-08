ALight Technology and ALight Technologies USA Unveil WebVeta The Next Generation in Web Solutions

Visakhapatnam, India, November 08, 2024 –WebVeta (https://webveta.alightservices.com), a groundbreaking search engine for your website that can be easily embedded and enhance the way your website users interact with your website.

After 20 months of development, 8 months in beta and closed preview, WebVeta was launched on November 4. Every closed preview feature is now in General Availability.

Pair your SEO with an intelligent internal search engine – for successful online presence.

Mr. Kanti Arumilli, professional with strong background in software development, has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, often facing numerous challenges along the way. His unwavering dedication to developing WebVeta has been put to the test by an anonymous group of hackers who attempted to undermine efforts through identity theft, human rights violations, and state-sponsored hacking attempts.

Undeterred by these obstacles, Mr. Kanti Arumilli continued to push forward, driven by a singular focus on delivering an excellent product that would truly make a difference in the world. And today, after months of perseverance, WebVeta is ready to transform the digital landscape.

WebVeta is an easily embeddable search engine that can be seamlessly integrated into any website using just a few lines of HTML. Leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered technology, WebVeta offers full-text search, keyword search, intent-based search, and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs).

WebVeta’s goal is to provide businesses, government organizations and content creators the power to unify content from own sources and easily make the content searchable and even A.I capabilities with just few clicks and copying pasting 2 – 3 lines of HTML.

ALight Technology And Services Limited is part of Microsoft for Startup Founders, NASSCOM 10000, Startup Grind.

ALight Technology And Services Limited has won a Global Business Award under “Most Innovative AI Based Search Engine 2024 – India” category from Corporate Vision, U.K magazine.

Mr. Kanti Arumilli expresses gratitude for Microsoft for Startup Founders, NASSCOM 10000, Startup Grind.

Mr. Kanti Arumilli holds a pending patent in the United Kingdom for a technique that could be very helpful for WebVeta.