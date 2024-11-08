NSDC, TCS iON Forge Partnership to Bridge the Employability Gap Across India

Mumbai, November 8, 2024 – The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and TCS iON have signed an MoU to launch the National Proficiency Tests (NPTs) and provide industry-recognized certifications to enhance skills and boost youth employability across India.

NPTs are nationwide assessments that enable students, job seekers and professionals to validate their skills and earn recognition in specific areas of expertise through Skill India Digital Hub. The collaboration combines the strengths of two of India’s most trusted organizations and initially focuses on sectors such as IT, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare along with domains including HR, Finance, Sales & Marketing and many more to follow.

The NPTs, powered by TCS iON, will be conducted once every month, and can be taken from cities across the country, with no bar on number of attempts. It will serve as a nationwide assessment platform for job seekers aiming to validate their skills and for professionals to get their skills recognized in specific areas of expertise. through NSDC’s Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

Designed to assess the competencies in a unique two-part test – Test of Knowledge and Test of Application– the NPTs will empower participants to demonstrate their proficiency to potential employers, thereby enhancing their career opportunities and improving chances of securing higher salary packages.

Expressing optimism about the collaboration, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC said, “The NSDC-TCS iON agreement inked today is not just an understanding but the beginning of a movement for enhanced employability for every Indian to get their skills assessed and certified, thereby making them more employable in today’s world as per industry standards requirements and expectations.”

He added, “This partnership is a significant step toward bridging the employability gap in our country. By aligning skill assessments with industry requirements, we can ensure that our youth are not only job-ready but also equipped to excel in their chosen fields. Empowering youth with relevant skills and certifications is essential for fostering a robust economy.”

Speaking on the partnership, Shri Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “We are excited to announce this collaboration, which is aimed at establishing a robust framework for skill assessments in the country. The NPTs will address the ever-evolving need for talent across sectors. The NPT Score will be an industry benchmark, enhancing the job prospects in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

He further added “Our primary goal is to help India’s youth seamlessly transition from education to employment. This partnership is designed to support students with career guidance, learning programs, skill assessments, and then ultimately access to lakhs of jobs and internships in various local, national and global corporates.”

NPTs assess the participants and provide a Proficiency Score basis the demonstrated knowledge and skills. This industry-recognized test, designed by industry experts, serves as a baseline for job skills. Participants can access exclusive corporate job listings on the TCS iON platform with their NPT Score. These tests are conducted under strict supervision at authorized TCS iON exam centers nationwide.

For employers, this partnership presents a valuable opportunity to tap into a nationwide pool of pre-qualified candidates. The availability of pre-certified candidates facilitates quicker onboarding and streamlines the hiring process, reducing both effort and time spent on recruitment. This holistic evaluation approach will help employers find candidates who are skilled and best fit for their organizational talent needs.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards digital transformation within the skilling ecosystem, with plans to introduce new skill NPTs each quarter. The NSDC and TCS iON digital platforms will be central to driving this transformation forward.