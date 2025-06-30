BD Soft Unveils 2025 Expansion Strategy; Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Channel Network and Strategic Alliances

Mumbai, 30th June 2025: BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), one of India’s leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributors, has announced aggressive growth and expansion plans for the remainder of 2025, following a strong first half marked by significant traction in partner acquisition, client base, and global alliances.

In the first six months of 2025, BD Soft witnessed a 37% surge in its channel partner network and a 41% increase in its active client base, positioning the company as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity distributors in the country. The company’s robust partner ecosystem now spans across SMBs, enterprises, and government organizations.

Strengthening its market proposition, BD Soft signed strategic distribution partnerships with Crossware, Axidian, FileCloud, GTB Technologies, and TSplus during the past year, in addition to its anchor partnership with Bitdefender – a leading global player in cybersecurity. These collaborations have significantly expanded BD Soft’s product portfolio and accelerated its reach across high-growth sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

Recognised for its impact in the channel ecosystem, BD Soft has been awarded several industry accolades in the past year, including the Outstanding Growth Award from Foxit for remarkable business expansion, and the Best Cybersecurity Distributor Award, “Innovative Product Award” for its cutting-edge solutions, reaffirming its leadership in value-based distribution. The company was awarded the Bitdefender Champion 2025 title, acknowledging its leadership and strategic impact in the security domain.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., commented,

“As cybersecurity becomes a top priority for Indian enterprises, our mission is clear: to be the most trusted distribution partner across regions and sectors. This growth is a result of relentless commitment from our team and our strong partner-first philosophy. At BD Soft, we believe motivated partners and localised support are at the heart of delivering scalable, future-ready security solutions.”

By year-end, BD Soft aims to on-board 1000+ channel partners, reflecting a 50% growth in network strength. The company is targeting a 60% increase in workforce, with strategic hiring across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. Key focus regions include North, Central and South India, and emerging metros for deeper market penetration.