Xobee Networks Announces Appointment of Scott Brueggeman as Chief Revenue Officer

FRESNO, Calif, June 30, 2025 — O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that Xobee Networks (www.xobee.com), a leading managed service provider, has appointed Scott Brueggeman as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Brueggeman brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across technology, infrastructure, and business services companies, with a particular focus on sales, marketing, and go-to-market strategy. Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ), where he led the company’s strategic pivot into AI-driven high-performance computing infrastructure. Prior to that, he held senior executive roles at Logix Fiber Networks, CyrusOne, and CoreLink Data Centers, driving transformational growth, go-to-market realignment, and successful M&A integrations totaling over $1 billion in enterprise value. managed service, SaaS, data center, and telecom—making him well-positioned to lead Xobee’s next phase of growth.

Mr. Brueggeman commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining Xobee at such an exciting time in its growth. The company has built an impressive foundation and a reputation for delivering reliable, high-touch IT services. I’m eager to work with the team to drive meaningful growth and further strengthening how we serve and support our customers.”

Eric Rawn, Founder of Xobee, stated, “Scott’s appointment marks a key milestone for Xobee. His experience leading growth and go-to-market strategy in both large-scale and high-growth businesses makes him an exceptional fit. I’m excited to collaborate with him as we take Xobee to the next level.”

Sam Wegenke at O2 added, “Scott brings a unique combination of strategic vision and hands-on experience scaling revenue at growth-oriented businesses. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to invest in Xobee’s expansion and build a best-in-class go-to-market engine.”