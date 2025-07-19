CataBoom Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Availability

Richardson, TX, July 19, 2025 — CataBoom, a leading provider of engagement marketing and gamification solutions, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This rigorous independent audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba), affirms CataBoom’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and availability for its customers’ data.

The SOC 2 Type II audit, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), provides a comprehensive report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories of security and availability. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization’s systems, assesses whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and evaluates the operational effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time.

CataBoom’s SOC 2 Type II report was issued with a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba, indicating no noted exceptions. This achievement underscores the company’s dedication to implementing and maintaining robust internal controls that protect customer information and ensure the continuous availability of its services. By achieving this compliance, CataBoom provides its clients with increased assurance regarding the protection of their sensitive information and the reliability of its services.

Wally Schlaegel, Chief Product and Delivery Officer expressed, “Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type II audit with a clean opinion is a testament to CataBoom’s unwavering dedication to data security and operational excellence. Our customers trust us with their valuable data, and this achievement provides independent validation of our stringent controls and processes. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards to ensure the security and availability of our platform.”