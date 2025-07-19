3DiVi’s New White Paper Shows How AI Video Analytics Within the CMMI Framework Combats Shoplifting and Organized Retail Crime in 2025

Covina, CA, July 19, 2025 — The white paper outlines a proven roadmap combining AI-based facial recognition, behavioral analytics, and structured LP workflows.

What’s Inside:

A step-by-step CMMI + AI Video Analytics roadmap to transform your loss prevention from reactive to proactive.

4-stage theft investigation framework designed to efficiently fight shoplifting and organized retail crime.

Best practices to build a high-performing Loss Prevention team with clear roles and workflows.

Key insights on using real-time facial recognition + behavioral analytics to detect and mitigate store threats early.

Concrete ROI evidence of AI video analytics driving success for multi-location retailers.

Who Should Read This:

Retail Operations Managers seeking to improve store performance

Loss Prevention Directors ready to upgrade their strategy with AI

Security & Risk Managers focused on stronger, smarter workflows

IT Directors aiming to automate outdated LP tasks

Store Managers who want to reduce shrinkage and respond faster to incidents

Download the White Paper: https://3divi.ai/white-paper-how-to-combat-retail-theft