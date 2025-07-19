EVs Like the VinFast VF 8 Are Changing How We Live, Including How We Road Trip

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 19, 2025 — Once doubted as road-trip-worthy, electric vehicles like the VinFast VF 8 are now powering thousands of kilometers across North America, as drivers from Ontario to Florida discover comfort, savings, and a growing EV travel community.

A decade ago, suggesting an electric vehicle (EV) for a cross-country road trip, one of North America’s most cherished pastimes, would have earned you puzzled looks. Critics scoffed and dismissed EVs as fancy toys meant only for short commutes.

But things have changed. Today, 45 percent of EV owners report facing no challenges at all while road-tripping1. One factor behind this shift is the arrival of reliable, long-range electric vehicles like the mid-sized VinFast VF 8, which offers a driving range of up to 412 kilometers.

With a starting MSRP of CAD $53,600, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers comfort, modern technology, and an industry-leading vehicle warranty of ten years or 200,000 kilometers.

A community is forming around shared experiences with VinFast and the VF 8. Owners exchange tips, share routes, and offer real-time updates.

In one recent post on a VinFast-dedicated Facebook group, M. M., a new EV owner in Canada, got to know his VF 8 through first-hand experience. His first electric road trip took him from Hamilton, Ontario to New York City, covering 2,000 kilometers.

“This was my first time taking an EV on a road trip,” M. M. said. He admitted to having initial difficulties juggling multiple apps to locate chargers. However, the charging itself was not a problem for the VF 82. “Waiting for the car to charge was never an issue,” he explained.

The numbers made sense as well. Charging cost him $280 CAD, compared to his estimate of $330 CAD in fuel for the same trip in his previous gas-powered car. The VF 8 saved money and delivered what he described as a “good driving experience”.

Another VF 8 owner, M. B., took on an even longer journey with a round trip from Montreal to Orlando. He covered over 5,000 kilometers on North American highways, including long stretches on Interstate 95 where truckers often drive at high speeds.

As an experienced EV driver, he planned his trip using a mix of navigation apps, charging memberships, and backup charging options. The VF 8’s comfortable interior played a key role during the long drive, with supportive back seats, strong air conditioning, and ventilated seating helping to keep fatigue at bay. The vehicle performed reliably throughout the journey.

Other VF 8 owners have pushed the vehicle even further, including coast-to-coast and multi-state road trips. One feature that stood out in these long-distance travels is the VF 8’s advanced driver assistance system. By keeping the vehicle centered and managing acceleration on highways, it reduces the physical strain of long hours behind the wheel and helps drivers feel more refreshed at the end of the day.

These real-world journeys show what the VF 8 is capable of on the road. They also reflect the growing confidence among EV drivers who are learning and adapting together. The average EV owner might only take two long-distance trips per year. But when the time comes, the VinFast VF 8 is ready.