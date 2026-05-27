D-Link A/NZ powers ahead with launch of DPP‑201 20,000mAh Power Bank

SYDNEY, May 27 – D-Link A/NZ has launched its sleek and powerful DPP‑201 20,000mAh Power Bank delivering fast, reliable and intelligent charging for today’s on‑the‑go consumers.

Designed to keep multiple devices powered throughout the day, the DPP‑201 combines premium design, high‑capacity performance and multi‑port versatility all in one compact, travel‑friendly form factor.

Whether you’re travelling, working remotely or streaming your favourite content the DPP‑201 ensures your devices never run out of charge. Equipped with an impressive 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank can fully charge an iPhone X up to five times, or an iPad Mini up to three times, and provide extended power for wireless headphones and other USB‑powered devices.



The DPP‑201 features a built-in digital LED display, two USB‑C ports and one USB‑A port, providing maximum flexibility for modern devices. With fast-charging support up to 65W USB Power Delivery (PD) and QC 3.0 via the USB‑C ports, the DPP‑201 can even charge gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch up to three times on a single charge. It has also been designed with advanced protection features including overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, overtemperature and short circuit protection.

In a world where mobile productivity and connectivity are essential, the DPP‑201 offers consumers the freedom and confidence to stay charged anywhere, anytime. With its high-capacity battery, multi-port versatility and extensive device compatibility, this power bank is ideal for business travellers, freelancers and remote workers, event photographers, and outdoor live streamers – anyone who demands reliable energy on the move.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon said, “The DPP‑201 combines performance, convenience and intelligent safety into one beautifully designed product. As our devices get smarter and more powerful, reliable mobile charging has become essential. The DPP‑201 ensures that whether you’re at work, in transit or off the grid your technology stays ready when you are.”

Key Features of the D‑Link DPP‑201 20,000mAh Power Bank

• A portable powerhouse with high 20,000mAh power supply capability

• Charge three devices at the same time with USB-A and USB-C ports

• Digital LED display shows remaining battery as a real-time percentage

• Compatible with PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 for fast power supply

• USB Type-C connectors for both charging itself and supplying power to connected devices

• Delivers up to 18W via USB-A and up to 65W via USB-C – enough to fast-charge a laptop

• Designed with advanced protection features: overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, overtemperature and short circuit protection

The D-Link DPP‑201 20,000mAh Power Bank is available now from www.dlink.com.au, www.dlink.co.nz and all authorised D-Link resellers and partners in Australia and New Zealand for AU$99.95 (RRP) and NZ$129.99 (RRP).