Electric Mobility Gains Momentum Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Strong EV Adoption in India

By: – Mr. Surendar Nath, Executive Director, ETO Motors

“As petrol and diesel prices continue to rise, we are witnessing a structural shift in the way businesses and consumers look at mobility. Fuel volatility is no longer a short-term concern but a long-term economic challenge impacting operating costs and transportation efficiency. In this environment, electric mobility is steadily emerging as a practical and future-ready solution.

The market momentum clearly reflects this transition. Recent FADA and Vahan Portal-based industry data shows that India recorded over 24 lakh EV sales in FY26, with electric three-wheelers continuing to lead EV adoption across the country. This highlights how commercial mobility is rapidly shifting towards cleaner, more economical, and operationally sustainable transportation solutions.

While challenges around charging infrastructure, financing, and ecosystem readiness still exist, EVs remain one of the strongest solutions to reducing long-term dependence on conventional fuels. Electric mobility offers lower running costs, predictable operating economics, and a cleaner transportation ecosystem, making it especially relevant for commercial mobility and fleet operations.

As fuel prices continue to place pressure on businesses and commuters alike, the EV industry is stepping up with scalable and cost-efficient mobility solutions that can help build a more resilient and sustainable transport ecosystem.”