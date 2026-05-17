Hidden Safety Risks in Hotels You Should Document

When you stay in hotels, you expect a safe environment. Unfortunately, hidden hazards can exist that put you at risk of injury. From wet floors to faulty equipment, these risks are often overlooked until an accident happens. Being aware of potential dangers and documenting them can help protect you legally and keep you safe.

In this article, we’ll cover seven common safety risks in hotels and casinos and explain why you should document each one.

Slippery Floors and Wet Surfaces

One of the most common hazards in hotels is slippery floors. Lobbies, bathrooms, and pool areas can become slick from water, spilled drinks, or cleaning products. Even a small puddle can cause serious slips and falls, says Timothy Allen, Sr. Corporate Investigator at Oberheiden P.C.

You should always pay attention to warning signs, but don’t rely on them entirely. If you notice a wet or slippery area, take a photo or note the exact location and time. This documentation can be crucial if you slip and injure yourself.

Reporting the hazard to hotel staff immediately is also important. They may clean it up or mark it to warn others, and your report creates a record that the hazard existed. Documenting slippery floors not only protects you but may help prevent accidents for other guests.

Poorly Maintained Stairs and Handrails

Stairs and handrails are easy to take for granted, but they are a frequent source of injury. Loose steps, worn carpeting, or unstable handrails can lead to falls, which can result in serious injuries.

When you use stairs, look for signs of wear or damage. If you notice problems, take a photo and inform hotel staff immediately. Note the location and time, especially if it’s in a common area like the lobby, pool, or casino floor.

Robert Cottle, part of the team of casino and hotel injury lawyers in Las Vegas at The Cottle Firm – Injured in a Hotel, shares, “Proper documentation ensures there’s proof the hazard existed if an injury occurs. It also signals to the hotel or casino that repairs are needed. Being aware of stair risks and keeping a record protects you and may encourage the property to maintain safer conditions for all guests.”

Faulty Electrical Outlets or Appliances

Electrical issues are another hidden risk. Hotels and casinos have numerous devices and outlets that may be damaged or improperly maintained. Faulty wiring, broken outlets, or malfunctioning appliances can cause shocks, burns, or even fires.

When using electrical devices, check for exposed wires, sparks, or unusual smells. If something seems unsafe, take a photo and report it to management. Note the location and what device or outlet is affected.

Documenting electrical risks protects you if an accident occurs and helps the property address the problem. Hotels and casinos have a responsibility to maintain safe electrical systems, and proof of an existing hazard is important for both safety and accountability.

Poor Lighting in Common Areas

Dim or flickering lighting can be a serious hazard in hotels and casinos. Dark hallways, stairwells, parking garages, and casino floors increase the risk of trips and falls. Guests may not see uneven flooring, objects in their path, or steps, leading to injuries.

If you notice areas with poor lighting, take photos and record the location. Reporting these issues to staff ensures they are aware of the problem and gives you a record that the hazard existed.

Good lighting is essential for safety, and documenting areas that lack it is critical. It protects you, helps the property fix the issue, and creates evidence if an injury happens in a poorly lit area.

Unsafe Pool and Spa Areas

Pools and spas are relaxing features, but they also present hidden risks. Wet surfaces, sharp edges, chemical hazards, and lack of safety signage can cause slips, burns, or infections.

When using these areas, watch for puddles, broken tiles, or improperly maintained handrails. Take photos and note the time and location of any hazards. Reporting issues to management ensures they take corrective action and creates a record that the hazard existed.

Proper documentation helps you protect yourself in case of an injury and encourages hotels and casinos to maintain safer recreational spaces for all guests. Always stay alert in these areas and avoid unsafe conditions.

Casino Equipment and Gaming Machines

Casino equipment, such as slot machines, chairs, and tables, may also pose hidden risks. Loose chairs, sharp edges, or machines that wobble can cause injuries if not properly maintained.

Check for damaged or unstable machines before use. If you notice a hazard, photograph it and report it to staff. Include details like the specific machine or table and its location on the floor.

Documenting hazards in the gaming area protects you and creates proof if an injury occurs. Casinos have a duty to provide safe equipment, and keeping records helps ensure they address problems promptly.

Fire Safety Hazards

Fire safety is a hidden risk that many guests overlook. Blocked exits, malfunctioning alarms, missing fire extinguishers, or poor evacuation signage can put you at serious risk in an emergency.

When you arrive, take note of exits and safety equipment. Document any blocked paths, missing alarms, or hazards you notice. Photos and written notes are helpful if you ever need to report safety issues or if an emergency occurs.

Documenting fire safety risks protects you and encourages the property to maintain proper safety standards. Knowing what hazards exist also helps you plan for emergencies and stay safe during your stay.

To Sum it Up

Being aware of hidden safety risks in hotels and casinos helps you stay safe and protect yourself. Slippery floors, broken stairs, electrical problems, poor lighting, unsafe pools, casino equipment, and fire hazards can all cause accidents if you’re not careful.

By noticing these risks, taking photos, and letting staff know, you create a record that could help you if something happens. Staying alert, documenting problems, and speaking up keeps you safer and helps the hotel or casino fix issues for everyone.