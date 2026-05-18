Versuni India Named Among India’s Most Trusted Iron Brands

New Delhi, May 18 : Versuni India has been recognized among India’s Most Trusted Irons & Tower Fans brands in the prestigious TRA’s Brand Trust Report, India Study 2026. The recognition is based on a comprehensive study covering 8000 brands across 16 cities, reaffirming the brand’s growing consumer trust and strong market presence in the home appliances segment.

The recognition highlights Versuni India’s consistent focus on delivering reliable, high-performance, and consumer-centric products tailored to the evolving needs of Indian households. Known for combining innovation with everyday convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its position across categories through quality-driven solutions and customer-first experiences.

The TRA ranking reflects the confidence consumers place in Versuni India’s portfolio of irons and tower fans, categories that have witnessed increasing demand for durability, efficiency, and smart functionality. Industry experts acknowledge the brand’s ability to blend technology, design, and accessibility while catering to consumers across metro as well as emerging markets.

Over the years, Versuni India has focused on building deeper consumer engagement through innovation-led products, robust distribution, and strong after-sales support. The recognition further underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing everyday living through trusted and meaningful home appliance solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer said,

“Being recognized among India’s Most Trusted Irons & Tower Fans brands is a proud milestone for us. Consumer trust remains at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition motivates us to continue delivering products that combine innovation, quality, and reliability for Indian consumers.”

The recognition in TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2026 further strengthens Versuni India’s position as a trusted player in the consumer home appliances space and reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and value for customers across the country.