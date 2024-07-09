MELBOURNE, Australia, July 9, 2024 — Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration software, announced the launch of its global data residency in Australia. Hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Lucid’s mission to enhance collaboration, performance, and security across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

“The launch of Lucid’s global data residency program in Australia underscores our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our customers while including their adherence to local compliance standards,” said James Harkin, APAC Senior Director at Lucid Software. “By offering a world-class data residency, we are empowering organisations in the Asia-Pacific region to collaborate more effectively and efficiently, with the confidence that their data remains secure and accessible.”

In Australia, Lucid’s enterprise customers will have the ability to control where data in the Lucid Suite is securely stored, allowing them to select the region that helps meet their data residence obligations, as well as regional data and compliance requirements. Lucid’s full catalogue of integrations work seamlessly in all data regions along with its developer platform and external API to improve product performance and reduced latency.

Since Lucid’s physical expansion to Australia in 2019, the company has experienced steady momentum and a growing interest from customers in having a global data residency in Australia. As data locality becomes a priority for organisations in the APAC region, this launch is an opportunity to provide a pathway to faster innovation and meaningful collaboration while keeping data secure.

Lucid’s global data residency initiative is yet another testament to Lucid’s unwavering dedication to security and compliance. Lucid not only complies with applicable local and international requirements but also upholds top-tier compliance certifications, guaranteeing customer data is private, safe and secure as their organisations grow.