Diplomat Consulting and Punchcard Systems Join Forces to Build an AI-Platform to Draft Legislation Faster

EDMONTON, Alberta, September 17, 2025 –– Two award-winning Alberta businesses—Diplomat Consulting and Punchcard Systems—are partnering to build an AI-powered tool that aims to modernize how legislative, and policy frameworks are reviewed, analyzed, and developed.

LegEngine will streamlines access to, and interpretation of, legislative documents to make it easier for policy analysts to identify gaps, misalignments, and opportunities. It will begin by using Alberta’s transportation and trade policy environments as a pilot to identify and cultivate economic corridors such as the one between Alberta–Northwest Territories (AB/NWT).

Sam Jenkins, Managing Partner of Punchcard Systems believes public institutions deserve the same intelligence, speed, and clarity that modern technology brings to every other sector.

“At Punchcard, we’re building LegEngine because government decisions are too important to be slowed down by outdated systems and disconnected information,” said Jenkins. “By combining Alberta-specific data with cutting-edge AI, we’re helping public servants move from reacting to leading—unlocking a faster, more transparent, and more accountable future.”

Nathan Mison, President and Founder of Diplomat Consulting, sought to partner with Punchcard Systems after identifying that existing tools are outdated and not tailored to Alberta’s legal, policy, and political environment

“Legislation features complex and dense legal language that requires time-intensive review to distill,” said Mison. “Ultimately, LegEngine is about equipping government and policy stakeholders with modern, AI-driven tools to improve accuracy, clarity, and timeliness in legislative work.”

Diplomat and Punchcard are a powerful team: pairing bold policy thinking with the technology to turn insight into action. Together, they are helping government lead the way in making policy smarter, faster, and more accessible.

While piloting provincially in Alberta, the hope would be to expand LegEngine’s reach to a national scope.