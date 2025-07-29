7 Epic Getaways to Reconnect with Your Tribe This Friendship Day

July 29, 2025: Remember Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara or even Dil Chahta Hai? There is something about travelling with your closest friends that hits differently. Maybe it’s the way your conversations stretch past midnight, or how a shared sunset can say more than a phone call. These moments with your friends aren’t just holidays, they are the pauses we all need, and remind us why we stay in each other’s lives despite the distance. This Friendship Day, here’s your excuse to plan that long-pending getaway with your tribe.

Nairobi & Maasai Mara, Kenya

Wild mornings, long drives, and campfire nights

Few things bond people like being together in the middle of something unforgettable. Kenya’s safaris give you that—open skies, early game drives, and meals under the stars. The real magic, though, is in the shared silence when a lion walks past or when you lift off in a hot-air balloon at dawn. August falls right in the middle of the Great Migration season, where hundreds of thousands of wildebeest cross the Mara River—a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. Balloon rides take off just before sunrise for the best views and clearest skies. Join the Africa Food Show (August 6–8) in Nairobi if your tribe loves culinary discoveries, or enjoy breakfast with giraffes at Giraffe Manor.

Plan it for: The Big Five, dramatic river crossings, birdwatching, and meeting the cheerful Maasai tribe

Stay at: A tented safari camp in the Mara

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Where adventure meets stunning evenings

This Nature Emirate in the UAE is where you go when your crew has both mountain and beach people, and wants a bit of everything: sea, sand, mountains, and adventure. Hike up to Camp 1770 by morning, take the world’s longest zipline above Jebel Jais Mountain range by noon, and be back at a beachfront property by the Arabian Gulf for sundowners by the pool. Don’t miss visiting Al Jazeera Al Hamra, an ancient pearling village, a desert safari, and cuddling the camels the next day.

Plan it for: Lazy mornings at Flamingo Beach, sky-high zipline rides, and desert camping with live entertainment show

Stay at: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Longbeach Campground

Koh Samui, Thailand

Island days, spa nights, and full moon stories

If your group dreams of island escapes minus the crowds and chaos, Koh Samui in August hits the sweet spot. With calmer weather on the Gulf side of Thailand, you’ll find serene beaches, coconut groves, and luxury stays. Think spa mornings, temple visits, and full-moon dinners by the sea, minus the thumping party scene. Hop over to Koh Phangan for a night of fire shows or stay put with pool villas, enjoy private barbecues, and shared massages at an oceanfront spa. This is Thailand’s soft side, where time slows down, and friendships get more space to breathe.

Plan it for: Wellness retreats, island-hopping, and group spa experiences

Stay at: Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui

Kalkudah, East Coast, Sri Lanka

Where sunrise surfing meets quiet nights by the water

Sri Lanka is the kind of place that doesn’t need convincing. You land, and it all falls into place. If the South feels familiar, the East Coast still feels like a secret waiting to be explored, especially in August, when this coast is at its best. Kalkudah is the kind of place you come to slow down. A place where mornings start with soft light over Passikudah Bay, one of the safest stretches for swimming, and surfers paddling out before breakfast. The waves here are gentle for beginners, but if adrenaline is your call, Arugam Bay’s breaks are just a few hours up the coast. By afternoon, walk the sandbars or hire a small boat across Batticaloa Lagoon. Evenings are simple: grilled lobster, cold Lion beers, and the hush of the ocean just a few steps from your room.

With Teardrop Hotels’ newest opening—Kalkudah Beach House—you get front-row access to all of this, paired with signature Sri Lankan warmth and contemporary island living. It’s also easy to stitch together a journey with their other properties, from Colombo’s quiet edges to the green highlands of Nuwara Eliya and onto Galle’s coastline. No rush, just stories unfolding over shared breakfasts and sunset walks.

Plan it for: Early surf sessions, reef snorkelling trips, and afternoons exploring Batticaloa’s lagoon by boat

Stay at: Kalkudah Beach House by Teardrop Hotels

Mahé or La Digue, Seychelles

Creole picnics, bike rides, and barefoot luxury

August is one of the best months to visit Seychelles with light to no tropical showers, milder sun, and that easy breezy vibe your gang needs to create shared memories. You can choose to skip the crowds and slow down on La Digue, imagine cycling between beaches, swimming in clear waters, glass bottom kayak rides, stopping for fresh coconut water, and sharing an authentic Creole meal in a beachside restaurant or enjoying great music at a Reggae bar while playing pool with your group. For a more active vacation, set up base in Mahé for hikes through lush trails, zip lining, or day excursions to nearby islands like Moyenne- think snorkelling among vibrant marine life, Creole BBQs on the beach, meeting the Giant Aldabra Tortoises, and dancing barefoot in a beach shack. Every activity befits the ‘core-memory’ status.

Plan it for: Low-key group adventures, ocean picnics, cycling, and sun-kissed photo ops

Stay at: Choose from many hotel options in La Digue or Mahé. For budget options, go for local properties like La Digue Island Lodge or Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino. For a boutique experience, consider L’Escale Resort Marina & Spa on Mahé. Self-catering apartments are available on all the 3 main islands.

Tokyo, Japan

For friends who don’t need a plan, just a starting point

Tokyo is more than a city. It charms with its vending machines that dispense iced lattes, the quiet alleys, and culture peeking from modern skyscrapers. And Tokyo Skytree is more than just a view; it is where your day begins. Head up to the 350m Tembo Deck or higher to the 450m Galleria, and you will find the city opening up beneath you. On a clear morning, Mount Fuji amazes you with its magnificence from a distance. After that quiet, weightless pause above Tokyo, you’re dropped right into Solamachi, a shopping and dining complex at the base with everything from matcha soft serves and handmade souvenirs to bookstores, a planetarium, and even a Pokémon Center.

Grab lunch at Sky Restaurant 634 if you’re staying a while or just wander. Skytree’s strength is that it doesn’t demand a plan. Some in your group might peel off for coffee in nearby Sumida; others might head to Asakusa’s old streets or dive into Shimokitazawa’s secondhand vinyl stores. You’ll all find your way back, maybe with too many bags, maybe with skewers in hand, but with the sense that the day started somewhere meaningful.

Plan it for: Catching sunset and a glimpse of Mount Fuji at Tokyo Skytree, ramen bowls, browsing secondhand vinyl in Shimokitazawa, ordering too many skewers in Golden Gai, and staying up late comparing stories.

Stay at: Trunk Hotel, Shibuya

Tel Aviv & The Dead Sea, Israel

A city that moves fast, but always has room for a long night out

Tel Aviv is one of those cities that welcomes you in like it has known you since forever. Mornings start with iced coffee in one of the cool cafés, a delectable vegan meal in a restaurant with an interesting backstory, and by evening, you are in a rooftop bar that matches your squad’s vibe. You can also add the Dead Sea in your itinerary for an unforgettable float and some giggles with your friends.

Plan it for: Nightlife, great food, history, and people’s welcoming energy

Stay at: A boutique hotel near Gordon Beach or Neve Tzedek

You don’t need a perfect itinerary to bring your friends together, just the will to make it happen. Pick a place, book flights and hotels before someone cancels. The laughs, the silences, and unending conversations will do the rest.