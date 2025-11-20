Qatar Airways and IHG Hotels & Resorts Enter Partnership to Offer Rewards for Corporate Travel

Qatar Airways’ corporate travel programme, ‘Beyond Business’, and IHG Business Edge are set to enhance value, savings, and rewards for corporate entities
DOHA, Qatar Nov 20:– Qatar Airways has signed a partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts to launch a series of initiatives for business travel through their respective corporate travel programmes. Together, Qatar Airways’ Beyond Business and IHG Business Edge will offer integrated loyalty benefits through mutual point earning and redemption opportunities across IHG’s global hospitality footprint for programme members.
Beyond Business offers several benefits to corporate travellers, including the ability to earn and redeem Qrewards, Privilege Club tier offers, priority baggage, and the option to offset carbon emissions for past and future flights through Qatar Airways’ voluntary carbon offset programme. It also provides tailored solutions for companies to maximise savings on their travel budget based on their travel spend.
Members can now enjoy exclusive rewards when they enrol in IHG Business Edge at no cost. After their first qualifying stay, members receive an instant upgrade to IHG One Rewards Gold Elite Status, access guaranteed discounts at over 6,800 IHG hotels worldwide, and earn 40% more points with every eligible stay.
IHG’s long-standing travel programme, IHG Business Edge, has been a trusted solution since its launch in 2018, now serving tens of thousands of enrolled business accounts globally and making it even easier to manage business travel and enjoy greater value. Tailored for small and medium sized enterprises, the programme offers streamlined booking, exclusive rates, and loyalty benefits to all members. Additionally, IHG Business Edge members joining the Beyond Business programme will receive 50,000 bonus Qrewards on their first flight with Qatar Airways that can be redeemed for flights, upgrades and a range of additional benefits.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “Recognised as the World’s Best Business Class by Skytrax in 2025 for the 12th time, Qatar Airways continually seeks to enhance its corporate travel experience and rewards. We are proud to facilitate businesses and corporate entities through our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts and their IHG Business Edge programme to deliver greater convenience and elevated experiences to both our members.
“Qatar Airways delivers a seamless passenger experience to business travellers at each touchpoint – from bookings to efficient transfers to offering Starlink, the world’s fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, for free onboard over 100 widebody aircraft. Through the partnership between our corporate travel programme, Beyond Business, and IHG Business Edge, organisations can now benefit from increased flexibility, exclusive savings, and value, maximising their travel benefits and rewards for greater returns.”
IHG Hotel & Resorts Senior Vice President Global Sales, Mr. Mark Sergot, said: “This collaboration brings together the strengths of Qatar Airways Beyond Business and IHG Business Edge to offer exclusive benefits, enhanced loyalty rewards, and seamless travel experiences. By leveraging our combined networks and expertise, we aim to provide exceptional value and convenience, supporting the evolving needs of our customers and making their journeys as seamless and rewarding as possible.”