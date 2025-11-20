Qatar Airways and IHG Hotels & Resorts Enter Partnership to Offer Rewards for Corporate Travel

Qatar Airways’ corporate travel programme, ‘Beyond Business’, and IHG Business Edge are set to enhance value, savings, and rewards for corporate entities

DOHA, Qatar Nov 20:– Qatar Airways has signed a partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts to launch a series of initiatives for business travel through their respective corporate travel programmes. Together, Qatar Airways’ Beyond Business and IHG Business Edge will offer integrated loyalty benefits through mutual point earning and redemption opportunities across IHG’s global hospitality footprint for programme members.

Beyond Business offers several benefits to corporate travellers, including the ability to earn and redeem Qrewards, Privilege Club tier offers, priority baggage, and the option to offset carbon emissions for past and future flights through Qatar Airways’ voluntary carbon offset programme. It also provides tailored solutions for companies to maximise savings on their travel budget based on their travel spend.

Members can now enjoy exclusive rewards when they enrol in IHG Business Edge at no cost. After their first qualifying stay, members receive an instant upgrade to IHG One Rewards Gold Elite Status, access guaranteed discounts at over 6,800 IHG hotels worldwide, and earn 40% more points with every eligible stay.

IHG’s long-standing travel programme, IHG Business Edge, has been a trusted solution since its launch in 2018, now serving tens of thousands of enrolled business accounts globally and making it even easier to manage business travel and enjoy greater value. Tailored for small and medium sized enterprises, the programme offers streamlined booking, exclusive rates, and loyalty benefits to all members. Additionally, IHG Business Edge members joining the Beyond Business programme will receive 50,000 bonus Qrewards on their first flight with Qatar Airways that can be redeemed for flights, upgrades and a range of additional benefits.